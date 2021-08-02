Former Husker Prince Amukamara signs with New Orleans Saints

Former Husker cornerback Prince Amukamara has signed with the New Orleans Saints.

Amukamara, who had been a free agent, tried out for the Saints on Sunday and earned a spot on the training camp roster. He went through his first official practice with New Orleans on Monday.

This would be Amukamara's 11th season in the NFL, though he didn't appear in a game last year. He was cut by the Las Vegas Raiders before the season started, then joined the Arizona Cardinals' practice squad in October but never cracked the active roster.

Amukamara has been a regular starter for most of his career though. The former first-round draft pick last appeared in a game in 2019 for the Chicago Bears, starting 42 games over three seasons there. He's also played for the Jacksonville Jaguars (2016) and New York Giants (2011-15).

Amukamara has 477 tackles and 10 interceptions in 113 games during his NFL career.

As a team captain at Nebraska in 2010, Amukamara was first-team All-America and All-Big 12, as well as the conference’s defensive player of the year and a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award given to the nation’s best defensive back.

