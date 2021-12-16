Former Husker QB Adrian Martinez transfers to Kansas State

LINCOLN — Adrian Martinez will finish his college football career in the Big 12.

The former Nebraska quarterback — who holds the school record for career total yards — announced Thursday night his transfer to Kansas State, one of several schools he visited after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 2. He’ll have one year left after spending four seasons as NU’s starter.

"Excited for the next chapter," Martinez said in his tweet.

Martinez closed the book on his Nebraska career after suffering a severe shoulder injury — that required season-ending surgery — at Wisconsin Nov. 20. Martinez watched from the sidelines on Senior Day with his arm in a sling, and left the program less than one week after. He faces a long post-surgery rehab that may have made it difficult for him to participate in spring camp, where new offensive coordinator Mark Whipple will be installing his pro-style offense.

He completed 61.8% of his throws for 2,863 yards with 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 2021, but the Huskers went 3-9 overall and 1-8 in the Big Ten. The three-time captain finished his career as Nebraska's all-time leader with 10,792 total yards. But in his 39 games, the Huskers were 14-25 with eight Big Ten wins and never made a bowl game.