Former Husker QB Luke McCaffrey lands at Louisville

Former Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey announced Monday he's transferring to Louisville.
Nearly one month after declaring he was leaving the Huskers, the former four-star prospect revealed his landing spot will be in the ACC. The 19-year-old started a pair of games in 2020 but mostly served as a backup to longtime starter Adrian Martinez.
Much like Nebraska, Louisville appears to have an entrenched starter at QB in fifth-year junior Malik Cunningham with young or unproven options behind him. Multiple quarterbacks transferred out of the program after the season, leaving the position among the thinnest on the roster.
Still, it’s not entirely clear that McCaffrey will play quarterback. His dynamic athletic ability allowed him to see snaps as a receiver and running back with the Huskers. The Cardinals lost their top two receiving threats from 2020 to the NFL. Their central offensive threat, running back Javian Hawkins, also went pro and left behind an unsettled group of rushers.
Louisville coach Scott Satterfield made a pair of changes last month by appointing a new running backs coach and quarterbacks coach. The QB coach, Pete Thomas, had been an offensive quality control coach for the team and graduated from NC State in 2014. The former quarterback began his college career at Colorado State, only 90 miles from where McCaffrey played high school football in the Denver area.
Louisville has gone 12-12 overall and 8-9 in the ACC in two seasons under Satterfield. The Cardinals went 4-7 last year.
McCaffrey flashed both his considerable upside and limitations in two seasons with Nebraska. He had eight turnovers (six interceptions, two fumbles) in five games last season. In two years at NU he had 89 rushes for 530 yards (5.9 yards per carry) and four touchdowns along with two catches for 17 yards. He was 57 of 88 passing (65%) for 608 yards and three scores.
McCaffrey’s brother, Dylan, had been a backup quarterback at Michigan before he too transferred this offseason. He joined his father Ed McCaffrey, who is the coach at Northern Colorado.
Luke McCaffrey is one of six non-senior Huskers to transfer since the end of the season. The other high-profile departure, receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, is in the same state after he returned to his home state to join Kentucky.