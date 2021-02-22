Former Husker QB Luke McCaffrey lands at Louisville

Former Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey announced Monday he's transferring to Louisville.

Nearly one month after declaring he was leaving the Huskers, the former four-star prospect revealed his landing spot will be in the ACC. The 19-year-old started a pair of games in 2020 but mostly served as a backup to longtime starter Adrian Martinez.

Much like Nebraska, Louisville appears to have an entrenched starter at QB in fifth-year junior Malik Cunningham with young or unproven options behind him. Multiple quarterbacks transferred out of the program after the season, leaving the position among the thinnest on the roster.

Still, it’s not entirely clear that McCaffrey will play quarterback. His dynamic athletic ability allowed him to see snaps as a receiver and running back with the Huskers. The Cardinals lost their top two receiving threats from 2020 to the NFL. Their central offensive threat, running back Javian Hawkins, also went pro and left behind an unsettled group of rushers.