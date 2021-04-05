 Skip to main content
Former Husker receiver Kade Warner lands at Kansas State
FOOTBALL

Former Husker receiver Kade Warner lands at Kansas State

Former Nebraska receiver Kade Warner announced Monday he's transferring to Kansas State to complete his career.

Warner, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, caught 30 passes for 276 yards and no touchdowns over three seasons at Nebraska. He was a captain in 2020 but saw his playing time diminish considerably as the season wore on, with Levi Falck, Oliver Martin and Wyatt Liewer taking his reps away.

Warner announced his decision to transfer in January on the same day as several other Huskers, including Luke McCaffrey.

He joins a Kansas State offense in need of wideout production, as KSU's leading receivers in 2020 were running back Deuce Vaughn and tight end Briley Moore.

