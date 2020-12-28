Former Husker receiver Marcus Fleming transfers to a different Big Ten school

One of Nebraska’s transfers from the 2020 recruiting class is staying in the Big Ten.

Receiver Marcus Fleming is joining Maryland, he announced Monday. The Miami native made public his intentions to transfer from Nebraska on Nov. 30.

The speedy 5-foot-9, 160-pounder appeared in four games for NU as a true freshman. He made five catches for 75 yards, with all of the production coming against Northwestern.

Fleming is one five from that 2020 class — all from Florida — who have left the program. Three returned to home-state programs in linebacker Keyshawn Greene (Florida Atlantic) and defensive backs Jaiden Francois (Central Florida) and Henry Gray (Florida International). Another defensive back, Ronald Delancy, has yet to resurface elsewhere. Fleming and Delancy were high school teammates.

The Huskers aren’t scheduled to face Maryland again until 2023.​

