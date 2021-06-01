Former Husker Rex Burkhead reportedly signs with Houston Texans

Former Husker running back Rex Burkhead is returning to his home state of Texas to continue his NFL career.

According to multiple reports, Burkhead has reached an agreement to sign with the Houston Texans. Houston's general manager is Nick Caserio, who was the New England Patriots' director of player personnel when Burkhead joined there as a free agent in 2017.

Burkhead spent four seasons with the Patriots and won a Super Bowl two years ago. He's coming off a season-ending knee injury he suffered playing against the Texans in November. Burkhead had 274 rushing yards, 192 receiving yards and six total touchdowns last season before the injury.

Burkhead, who will turn 31 next month, will be entering his ninth NFL season in 2021. The former sixth-round draft pick spent his first four seasons in Cincinnati before going to New England in 2017. He has 1,551 rushing yards, 1,206 receiving yards and 25 total touchdowns in his career, including the playoffs.

The Texans currently have six running backs on the roster, not counting Burkhead. David Johnson, who was acquired last year in the trade with Arizona for DeAndre Hopkins, was the lead rusher last season for Houston and returns in 2021. This offseason Houston has also signed free agent running backs Phillip Lindsay and Mark Ingram to one-year contracts.