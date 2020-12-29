Former Husker Ronald Delancy transfers to Toledo

Former Nebraska cornerback Ronald Delancy, who suddenly left the Husker program midway through the 2020 season, announced on Tuesday night his transfer to Toledo.

Delancy appeared in multiple games this season for NU, and even seemed to critique another of the 2020 signees, Henry Gray, this spring for leaving the Husker program not long after his arrival. But Delancy eventually left, too, at the same time as Marcus Fleming, who announced a transfer to Maryland on Monday.