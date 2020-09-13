Former Husker Spencer Long retired from the NFL and 'walked out on my own terms'

Long is officially charged with committing five accepted penalties across his career of 3,041 offensive snaps and 237 plays on special teams. He laughs that none of them were correct calls. One in particular still bugs him from his year with the Jets in 2018. A 15-yard zone run for a first down in the red zone came back even though Long had his hands firmly on the chest plate of a nose tackle without grabbing.

“I rewatched the tape,” Long said. “I was like, ‘How in the hell is that holding?’”

A couple more seasons in Buffalo was the dream, Long said, but the Bills had other ideas. San Francisco reached out in August and the lineman decided to go through quarantine and explore the opportunity. The prospect of moving for a third time in as many years and learning another system was daunting. Ultimately, it was too daunting for someone who was starting to mull life after football.

“I started practicing a little bit and felt like my heart wasn’t totally in it,” Long said. “Anybody who’s played in this league knows it’s too hard to do it halfheartedly. I didn’t want to do that to myself or to the 49ers. I wanted to give them the best version of myself and I felt like that wasn’t it.”