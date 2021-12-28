Former Husker staffer Tim Cassidy hired as Colorado State's director of football operations

Former Nebraska football staffer Tim Cassidy is headed fully back into the football operations business after a brief retirement.

Cassidy, the well-liked director of football operations under former Nebraska head coach Bill Callahan, will have the same role at Colorado State under new Rams’ coach Jay Norvell, a source confirmed to The World-Herald. ESPN first reported the news. Cassidy, who also worked at Texas A&M and Arizona State, briefly retired in June 2021 from the ASU senior football operations role. He had a different athletic department role for this year in Tempe.

The father of former Husker safety Austin Cassidy, Tim Cassidy helped modernize NU’s recruiting operation in conjunction with Callahan, who was fired after four seasons. Still, Callahan left the next coach, Bo Pelini, a full cupboard of talent, especially on defense. The Huskers had strong seasons in both 2009 and 2010, narrowly losing in the Big 12 Championship each year. When Callahan was fired, Cassidy — who could have stayed on and worked with Pelini — left for Texas A&M, where, prior to NU, he had been a longtime staff member focused largely on recruiting. He had been at Arizona State since 2012.