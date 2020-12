Former Husker tackle Brenden Jaimes invited to play in Senior Bowl

LINCOLN — One week after announcing his decision to leave Nebraska’s football team before its final game, Husker offensive tackle Brenden Jaimes received an invite to the Senior Bowl, the showcase all-star game before the NFL Draft.

Jaimes will get a chance to show off his skill set to a series of NFL scouts, coaches and general managers. He started four seasons — 40 games — for NU before leaving five days before Nebraska’s game at Rutgers.

The Huskers have not had an offensive lineman selected in the NFL Draft since 2016, when Alex Lewis was picked.

Photos: Nebraska faces Rutgers in the Big Ten crossover game

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.