Former Husker tight end Kurt Rafdal transfers to Boise State

Kurt Rafdal, who left the Nebraska football team this spring, announced Thursday he's transferring to Boise State.
Rafdal caught six passes for 77 yards over three seasons at NU, but he was at least third on the depth chart behind starters Austin Allen and Travis Vokolek, and possibly behind freshman Thomas Fidone as well.
Rafdal left Nebraska before Fidone suffered a severe knee injury near the end of spring camp.
NU's current No. 3 tight end is likely Chris Hickman, who moved back from receiver in the offseason.