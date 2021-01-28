Former Husker Tom Rathman retires after NFL career spanning more than 30 years

Former Husker fullback Tom Rathman announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday after more than 30 years as a player and coach.
Rathman, who was born in Grand Island, was a third-team All-American for Nebraska in 1985 and holds the single-season school record for rushing yards by a fullback.
He was a third-round pick in the 1986 NFL draft then went on to play nine seasons, including eight in San Francisco, where he won a pair of Super Bowls.
He also spent most of his coaching career with the 49ers, serving as the team's running backs coach from 1997-2002 and again from 2009-16. He entered the San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame in 2017.
He also coached running backs for the Detroit Lions (2003-05), Oakland Raiders (2006-08) and Indianapolis Colts (2018-20).
At Nebraska, Rathman ran for 1,425 yards and 12 touchdowns in his career. He was inducted to the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame in 1992.
Every Husker selected in the NFL draft since 2000
2020 Carlos Davis
2020 Khalil Davis
2018 Tanner Lee
2017 Nate Gerry
2016 Maliek Collins
2016 Vincent Valentine
2016 Alex Lewis
2016 Andy Janovich
2015 Ameer Abdullah
2015 Randy Gregory
2015 Kenny Bell
2014 Stanley Jean-Baptiste
2014 Spencer Long
2014 Quincy Enunwa
2013 Rex Burkhead
2013 Daimion Stafford
2012 Lavonte David
2012 Jared Crick
2012 Alfonzo Dennard
2012 Marcel Jones
2011 Prince Amukamara
2011 Roy Helu
2011 Alex Henery
2011 Dejon Gomes
2011 Niles Paul
2011 Keith Williams
2011 Eric Hagg
2010 Ndamukong Suh
2010 Phillip Dillard
2010 Larry Asante
2009 Cody Glenn
2009 Matt Slauson
2009 Lydon Murtha
2008 Zack Bowman
2008 Carl Nicks
2008 Bo Ruud
2007 Adam Carriker
2007 Brandon Jackson
2007 Stewart Bradley
2007 Jay Moore
2006 Daniel Bullocks
2006 Sam Koch
2006 Le Kevin Smith
2006 Titus Adams
2005 Fabian Washington
2005 Barrett Ruud
2005 Josh Bullocks
2004 Demorrio Williams
2004 Jammal Lord
2004 Josh Sewell
2004 Ryon Bingham
2004 Trevor Johnson
2003 Chris Kelsay
2003 Dejuan Groce
2003 Josh Brown
2003 Scott Shanle
2002 Toniu Fonoti
2002 Eric Crouch
2002 Keyuo Craver
2002 Tracey Wistrom
2001 Kyle Vanden Bosch
2001 Dominic Raiola
2001 Carlos Polk
2001 Correll Buckhalter
2001 Russ Hochstein
2001 Bobby Newcombe
2001 Dan Alexander
2000 Mike Brown
2000 Steve Warren
2000 Ralph Brown
