Former Husker Tom Rathman retires after NFL career spanning more than 30 years

Former Husker fullback Tom Rathman announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday after more than 30 years as a player and coach.

Rathman, who was born in Grand Island, was a third-team All-American for Nebraska in 1985 and holds the single-season school record for rushing yards by a fullback.

He was a third-round pick in the 1986 NFL draft then went on to play nine seasons, including eight in San Francisco, where he won a pair of Super Bowls.

He also spent most of his coaching career with the 49ers, serving as the team's running backs coach from 1997-2002 and again from 2009-16. He entered the San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame in 2017.

He also coached running backs for the Detroit Lions (2003-05), Oakland Raiders (2006-08) and Indianapolis Colts (2018-20).

At Nebraska, Rathman ran for 1,425 yards and 12 touchdowns in his career. He was inducted to the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame in 1992.

Every Husker selected in the NFL draft since 2000

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.