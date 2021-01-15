Former Husker Wan'Dale Robinson transferring to Kentucky

Former Nebraska receiver Wan’Dale Robinson is transferring to the school where he originally committed in high school — Kentucky.

Robinson announced the news Friday on Twitter. He’ll have three years of eligibility left and a good chance of playing immediately for the Wildcats if he applies for a NCAA waiver, due to his mother contracting COVID-19.

Whether he can duplicate his numbers from Nebraska may depend on who Kentucky has at quarterback. The Wildcats’ primary 2020 starter, Terry Wilson, entered the transfer portal.

