Former Husker Wan'Dale Robinson transferring to Kentucky

Wan’Dale Robinson totaled 1,725 all-purpose yards and seven touchdowns in 18 games with the Huskers.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Former Nebraska receiver Wan’Dale Robinson is transferring to the school where he originally committed in high school — Kentucky.
Robinson announced the news Friday on Twitter. He’ll have three years of eligibility left and a good chance of playing immediately for the Wildcats if he applies for a NCAA waiver, due to his mother contracting COVID-19.
Whether he can duplicate his numbers from Nebraska may depend on who Kentucky has at quarterback. The Wildcats’ primary 2020 starter, Terry Wilson, entered the transfer portal.
Ben Stille
Position: Defensive line Hometown: Ashland, Nebraska Height/weight: 6-5, 295
Major: Health Science
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Brenden Jaimes
Position: Offensive line Hometown: Austin, Texas Height/weight: 6-6, 300
Major: Criminology and criminal justice
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Collin Miller
Position: Inside linebacker Hometown: Fishers, Indiana Height/weight: 6-3, 240
Major: Criminology and criminal justice
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dedrick Mills
Position: Running back Hometown: Waycross, Georgia Height/weight: 5-11, 220
Major: Child, youth and family studies
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Deontai Williams
Position: Safety Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida Height/weight: 6-1, 205
Major: Child, youth and family services
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dicaprio Bootle
Position: Cornerback Hometown: Miami, Florida Height/weight: 5-10, 195
Major: Management
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jack Stoll
Position: Tight end Hometown: Lone Tree, Colorado Height/weight: 6-4, 260
Major: Marketing
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
JoJo Domann
Position: Outside linebacker Hometown: Colorado Springs, Colorado Height/weight: 6-1, 230
Major: Broadcasting
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Marquel Dismuke
Position: Safety Hometown: Compton, California Height/weight: 6-2, 215
Major: Business administration
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Matt Farniok
Position: Offensive line Hometown: Sioux Falls, South Dakota Height/weight: 6-6, 330
Major: Criminology and criminal justice
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Will Honas
Position: Inside linebacker Hometown: Wichita, Kansas
Height/weight: 6-1, 230
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Connor Culp
Position: Kicker Hometown: Phoenix, Arizona
Height/weight: 5-10, 190
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Boe Wilson
Position: Offensive line Hometown: Lee's Summit, Missouri Height/weight: 6-3, 300
Major: Business administration
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christian Gaylord
Position: Offensive line Hometown: Baldwin City, Kansas Height/weight: 6-6, 310
Major: Child, youth and family studies
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Levi Falck
Position: Wide receiver Hometown: Circle Pines, Minnesota
Height/weight: 6-2, 205
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jared Bubak
Position: Tight end Hometown: Lincoln, Nebraska
Height/weight: 6-5, 245
NEBRASKA ATHLETICS
Brian Perez
Position: Tight end Hometown: Hartley, Iowa Height/weight: 6-3, 230
Major: Biological sciences
NEBRASKA ATHLETICS
Ty Chaffin
Position: Wide receiver Hometown: Burwell, Nebraska Height/weight: 6-5, 215
Major: Mathematics education
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
