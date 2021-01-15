 Skip to main content
Former Husker Wan'Dale Robinson transferring to Kentucky
FOOTBALL

Former Husker Wan'Dale Robinson transferring to Kentucky

Wan’Dale Robinson

Wan’Dale Robinson totaled 1,725 all-purpose yards and seven touchdowns in 18 games with the Huskers.

 ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD

Former Nebraska receiver Wan’Dale Robinson is transferring to the school where he originally committed in high school — Kentucky.

Robinson announced the news Friday on Twitter. He’ll have three years of eligibility left and a good chance of playing immediately for the Wildcats if he applies for a NCAA waiver, due to his mother contracting COVID-19.

Whether he can duplicate his numbers from Nebraska may depend on who Kentucky has at quarterback. The Wildcats’ primary 2020 starter, Terry Wilson, entered the transfer portal.

Nebraska football's 2020 senior class

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

