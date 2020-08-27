Former Husker Will Compton signs with the Tennessee Titans

Former Nebraska linebacker Will Compton has agreed to sign with the Tennessee Titans. Terms of his deal were the officially announced by the team.
Compton played in 12 games for the Titans in 2018. He had a team-high 11 tackles on special teams.
Biggest 3rd string/Special Teams signing in the history of the @Nfl— Will Compton (@_willcompton) August 26, 2020
Compton, 30, has played seven NFL seasons, including five with the Washington Football Team.
He has 339 tackles, two forced fumbles, three interceptions and 12 pass breakups in 78 games.
At Nebraska, Compton was the defensive MVP as a senior in 2012 and a second-team All-Big Ten selection by the league coaches. He started 37 games as a Husker and finished his career with 247 total tackles.
