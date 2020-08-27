 Skip to main content
Former Husker Will Compton signs with the Tennessee Titans
FOOTBALL

Former Husker Will Compton signs with the Tennessee Titans

Former Husker Will Compton signs with the Tennessee Titans

Will Compton, left, played for the Titans in 2018, recording 11 tackles.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Former Nebraska linebacker Will Compton has agreed to sign with the Tennessee Titans. Terms of his deal were the officially announced by the team.

Compton played in 12 games for the Titans in 2018. He had a team-high 11 tackles on special teams.

Compton, 30, has played seven NFL seasons, including five with the Washington Football Team.

He has 339 tackles, two forced fumbles, three interceptions and 12 pass breakups in 78 games.

At Nebraska, Compton was the defensive MVP as a senior in 2012 and a second-team All-Big Ten selection by the league coaches. He started 37 games as a Husker and finished his career with 247 total tackles.

