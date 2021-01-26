Former Husker Will Shields named to College Football Playoff selection committee

Former Nebraska offensive lineman Will Shields is one of five new members on the College Football Playoff selection committee.

Shields will be joined on the committee by Kentucky Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart, North Carolina State Athletic Director Boo Corrigan, Texas Athletic Director Chris Del Conte and Virginia Union Athletic Director Joe Taylor, the College Football Playoff management committee announced Tuesday.

"Mitch, Boo, Chris, Will and Joe will continue the integrity that has been the committee's hallmark through our seven seasons," Bill Hancock, executive director of the College Football Playoff, said in a statement. "Their knowledge, experience and character, along with their love of the sport of college football, will make the transition seamless."

Shields is the second member of the committee with Husker ties — Tom Osborne, former NU coach and athletic director, spent two seasons on the initial CFP selection committee from 2014-15.

The five new members will replace Joe Castiglione, Ken Hatfield, Ronnie Lott, Todd Stansbury and Scott Stricklin, whose three-year terms have expired.

The CFP also announced that Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta will serve as the selection committee chair for a second year.