Former Husker Zach Wiegert makes College Football Hall of Fame ballot for seventh time

Former Husker offensive lineman Zach Wiegert is on the ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame's 2022 class.

This is Wiegert's seventh time on the ballot after he was first nominated in 2015.

Wiegert, a graduate of Fremont Bergan, was a unanimous first-team All-American in 1994 and won the Outland Trophy as the nation's top interior lineman. He finished tied for ninth in Heisman Trophy voting.

Wiegert started 37 consecutive games at right tackle and earned All-Big Eight honors in 1992, 1993 and 1994. He was a second-round NFL draft pick in 1995 and played 12 seasons for the Rams, Jaguars and Texans.

Former Kearney State coach Allen Zikmund is also on the ballot in the divisional coaches category.

The deadline for voting is June 25, and the class will be announced in early 2022 with an induction ceremony held in December 2022.