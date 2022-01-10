Former Husker Zach Wiegert makes College Football Hall of Fame

The man who embodied The Pipeline tradition as much as anyone in Nebraska history is on his way to the College Football Hall of Fame.

Former Husker offensive lineman Zach Wiegert — in his seventh time on the ballot since his first nomination in 2015 — is part of the 21-person class of inductees who will be officially enshrined in December. It’s the latest honor in a pile of them since the longtime NU right tackle ended his career with a national championship and the Outland Trophy as the nation’s best interior lineman in 1994.

Wiegert — a Fremont Bergan graduate — also received a Heisman Trophy vote as a 6-foot-5, 300-pound senior after leading the team with 113 pancake blocks. He had his No. 72 jersey retired in the months that followed. The unanimous first-team All-American was also a three-time All-Big Eight member.

“Zach Wiegert was a great player at Nebraska during the 1990s,” former NU coach Tom Osborne said in a statement. “Zach was very intelligent and was also very aggressive and athletic. He stood out as an exceptional offensive lineman among many who played on our offensive lines during that period. I am pleased that he has received Hall of Fame recognition as he is certainly most deserving of this honor.”