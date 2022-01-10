Former Husker Zach Wiegert makes College Football Hall of Fame

The man who embodied The Pipeline tradition as much as anyone in Nebraska history is on his way to the College Football Hall of Fame.
Former Husker offensive lineman Zach Wiegert — in his seventh time on the ballot since his first nomination in 2015 — is part of the 21-person class of inductees who will be officially enshrined in December. It’s the latest honor in a pile of them since the longtime NU right tackle ended his career with a national championship and the Outland Trophy as the nation’s best interior lineman in 1994.
Wiegert — a Fremont Bergan graduate — also received a Heisman Trophy vote as a 6-foot-5, 300-pound senior after leading the team with 113 pancake blocks. He had his No. 72 jersey retired in the months that followed. The unanimous first-team All-American was also a three-time All-Big Eight member.
“Zach Wiegert was a great player at Nebraska during the 1990s,” former NU coach Tom Osborne said in a statement. “Zach was very intelligent and was also very aggressive and athletic. He stood out as an exceptional offensive lineman among many who played on our offensive lines during that period. I am pleased that he has received Hall of Fame recognition as he is certainly most deserving of this honor.”
Wiegert’s toughness was legendary in practices and games. On a cold, gray day in October 1994, Nebraska brought its No. 2 national ranking to Kansas State without quarterback Tommie Frazier and injuries to backup Brook Berringer and running back Lawrence Phillips. The Huskers pounded the ball on the ground 50 times en route to a 17-6 win.
Nebraska’s O-line — angered by K-State players boasting all week about their chances to win — decided to give themselves another handicap in the statement game that day.
“Zach (Wiegert) started it by telling them ‘We’re running the ball right here, go ahead and try and stop it,’” center Aaron Graham recalled in 2019. “I believe we ran the isolation, which is the fullback lead, something like 44 times in that game.”
Wiegert went on to be a second-round NFL draft pick and crafted a 12-year career spanning 145 games (137 starts) from 1995-2006. He played four seasons each with the St. Louis Rams, Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans. Now living in Waterloo, Nebraska, Wiegert works in finance and real estate development.
Trev Alberts — Nebraska’s athletic director and a former Husker linebacker who was teammates with Wiegert — said in a statement the offensive lineman earned the accolades as a “driving force” to the Big Red national title.
“I know that going against him in practice at Nebraska made me a better player, and that type of daily competition is what made our teams successful,” Alberts said. “It is great to see Zach receive his well-deserved recognition.”
Said Hall of Fame NU QB Tommie Frazier: “Zach was one of the most competitive and toughest linemen I have seen. He would never back down from any challenge. I am pleased to see him join the fraternity of Nebraska players in the College Football Hall of Fame.”
The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be during the National Football Foundation annual awards dinner on Dec. 6 in Atlanta. Honorees will also be recognized at their respective schools during the 2022 season.
Wiegert will become the 20th former Nebraska player in the College Football Hall of Fame joining Trev Alberts (inducted 2015), Forrest Behm (1988), Bob Brown (1993), Guy Chamberlin (1962), Eric Crouch (2020), Sam Francis (1977), Tommie Frazier (2013), Rich Glover (1995), Wayne Meylan (1991), Bobby Reynolds (1984), Dave Rimington (1997), Johnny Rodgers (2000), Mike Rozier (2006), George Sauer (1954), Will Shields (2011), Clarence Swanson (1973), Aaron Taylor (2018), Ed Weir (1951) and Grant Wistrom (2009).
2022 COLLEGE FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME CLASS
Players
LaVar Arrington – LB, Penn State (1997-99)
Champ Bailey – DB, Georgia (1996-98)
Michael Crabtree – WR, Texas Tech (2007-08)
Sylvester Croom – C, Alabama (1972-74)
Mike Doss – S, Ohio State (1999-2002)
Chuck Ealey – QB, Toledo (1969-71)
Kevin Faulk – AP/RB, LSU (1995-98)
Moe Gardner – DT, Illinois (1987-90)
Boomer Grigsby – LB, Illinois State (2001-04)
Mike Hass – WR, Oregon State (2002-05)
Marvin Jones – LB, Florida State (1990-92)
Andrew Luck – QB, Stanford (2009-11)
Mark Messner – DT, Michigan (1985-88)
Terry Miller – RB, Oklahoma State (1974-77)
Rashaan Salaam – RB, Colorado (1992-94)
Dennis Thomas – C, Alcorn State (1971-73)
Zach Wiegert – OT, Nebraska (1991-94)
Roy Williams – DB, Oklahoma (1999-2001)
Coaches
John Luckhardt – 225-70-2 (76.1%); Washington & Jefferson [PA] (1982-98), California [PA] (2002-11)
Billy Jack Murphy – 91-44-1 (67.3%); Memphis (1958-71)
Gary Pinkel – 191-110-3 (63.3%); Toledo (1991-2000), Missouri (2001-15)
