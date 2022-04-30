Former Huskers sign undrafted free agent deals

Several former Huskers signed as free agents after the NFL draft, according to World-Herald confirmations and other media reports.
The World-Herald will keep track of them all here:
» JoJo Domann, Indianapolis Colts
» Austin Allen, New York Giants
» Damion Daniels, Houston Texans
» Deontai Williams, Seattle Seahawks
» Get the full list later tonight on Omaha.com.
Photos: Every Husker selected in the NFL draft since 2010
Get started
- • Texts from columnists
- • The most breaking Husker news
- • Cutting-edge commentary
- • Husker history photo galleries
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!