Former Huskers compete at Pro Day, aiming to raise their NFL draft stock

LINCOLN — Some performed in the NFL combine earlier this month. Others were getting their first shot in front of pro scouts.

In general, the group of former Huskers agreed afterward, they only helped their potential draft stock as they went through Pro Day evaluations at Nebraska on Tuesday.

Here’s a recap of how some of the NU performers fared:

» Defensive lineman Ben Stille led Big Red participants in the bench press with 22 repetitions. Linebacker/defensive back JoJo Domann added 15 and safety Deontai Williams completed 14. Finishing with eight apiece were tight end Austin Allen, safety Marquel Dismuke and receiver Levi Falck while receiver Samori Touré had seven.

» In the vertical jump, Domann led the Huskers with a leap of 36 1/2 inches while Touré soared to 34 1/2. Others were defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt (33 1/2), offensive lineman Cam Jurgens (33 1/2), Williams (33), Falck (32 1/2) and Stille (32).

» Touré paced former Huskers in the broad jump (10 feet, 4 inches), with Williams (10-3) right behind. Others were Domann (10-1), Taylor-Britt (9-11) and Stille (9-8).

» The fastest unofficial 40-yard dash time came from Touré, who clocked a 4.43-second mark. Williams (4.48) wasn’t far behind while Domann and Falck each logged a 4.63. Dismuke (4.75), Stille (5.00) and D-lineman Damion Daniels (5.40) also participated.

The NFL draft runs April 28-30.​

