Former Huskers Prince Amukamara, Brett Maher released by NFL teams

Now Maher will hope to land with a new team before the NFL season starts next week.
Maher spent most of the last two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. He made 49 of 66 field goals (74.2%) in 29 games with the Cowboys and broke a record in 2019 by becoming the first kicker in league history to make three field goals of 60 yards or longer in his career.
But Maher hit a rough patch later that season when he missed four of his last eight attempts before getting released.
At Nebraska, Maher was the Big Ten co-kicker of the year in 2012 and second-team All-Big Ten at both kicker and punter, according to the league coaches. He made 78% of his field goals as a Husker and averaged 43.2 yards per punt.
Every Husker selected in the NFL draft since 2000
2020 Carlos Davis
Carlos Davis (2020)
Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Selected: 7th round, No. 232 overall
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2020 Khalil Davis
Khalil Davis (2020)
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Selected: 6th round, No. 194 overall
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2018 Tanner Lee
Tanner Lee (2018)
Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Selected: 6th round, No. 203 overall
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2017 Nate Gerry
Nate Gerry (2017)
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Selected: 5th round, No. 184 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2016 Maliek Collins
Maliek Collins (2016)
Team: Dallas Cowboys
Selected: 3rd round, No. 67 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2016 Vincent Valentine
Vincent Valentine (2016)
Team: New England Patriots
Selected: 3rd round, No. 96 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2016 Alex Lewis
Alex Lewis (2016)
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Selected: 4th round, No. 130 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2016 Andy Janovich
Andy Janovich (2016)
Team: Denver Broncos
Selected: 6th round, No. 176 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2015 Ameer Abdullah
Ameer Abdullah (2015)
Team: Detroit Lions
Selected: 2nd round, No. 54 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2015 Randy Gregory
Randy Gregory (2015)
Team: Dallas Cowboys
Selected: 2nd round, No. 60 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2015 Kenny Bell
Kenny Bell (2015)
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Selected: 5th round, No. 162 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2014 Stanley Jean-Baptiste
Stanley Jean-Baptiste (2014)
Team: New Orleans Saints
Selected: 2nd round, No. 58 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2014 Spencer Long
Spencer Long (2014)
Team: Washington Redskins
Selected: 3rd round, No. 78 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2014 Quincy Enunwa
Quincy Enunwa (2014)
Team: New York Jets
Selected: 6th round, No. 209 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2013 Rex Burkhead
Rex Burkhead (2013)
Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Selected: 6th round, No. 190 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2013 Daimion Stafford
Daimion Stafford (2013)
Team: Tennessee Titans
Selected: 7th round, No. 248 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2012 Lavonte David
Lavonte David (2012)
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Selected: 2nd round, No. 58 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2012 Jared Crick
Jared Crick (2012)
Team: Houston Texans
Selected: 4th round, No. 126 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2012 Alfonzo Dennard
Alfonzo Dennard (2012)
Team: New England Patriots
Selected: 7th round, No. 224 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2012 Marcel Jones
Marcel Jones (2012)
Team: New Orleans Saints
Selected: 7th round, No. 234 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2011 Prince Amukamara
Prince Amukamara (2011)
Team: New York Giants
Selected: 1st round, No. 19 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2011 Roy Helu
Roy Helu (2011)
Team: Washington Redskins
Selected: 4th round, No. 105 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2011 Alex Henery
Alex Henery (2011)
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Selected: 4th round, No. 120 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2011 Dejon Gomes
DeJon Gomes (2011)
Team: Washington Redskins
Selected: 5th round, No. 146 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2011 Niles Paul
Niles Paul (2011)
Team: Washington Redskins
Selected: 5th round, No. 155 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2011 Keith Williams
Keith Williams (2011)
Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Selected: 6th round, No. 196 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2011 Eric Hagg
Eric Hagg (2011)
Team: Cleveland Browns
Selected: 7th round, No. 248 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2010 Ndamukong Suh
Ndamukong Suh (2010)
Team: Detroit Lions
Selected: 1st round, No. 2 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2010 Phillip Dillard
Phillip Dillard (2010)
Team: New York Giants
Selected: 4th round, No. 115 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2010 Larry Asante
Larry Asante (2010)
Team: Cleveland Browns
Selected: 5th round, No. 160 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2009 Cody Glenn
Cody Glenn (2009)
Team: Washington Redskins
Selected: 5th round, No. 158 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2009 Matt Slauson
Matt Slauson (2009)
Team: New York Jets
Selected: 6th round, No. 193 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2009 Lydon Murtha
Lydon Murtha (2009)
Team: Detroit Lions
Selected: 7th round, No. 228 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2008 Zack Bowman
Zackary Bowman (2008)
Team: Chicago Bears
Selected: 5th round, No. 142 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2008 Carl Nicks
Carl Nicks (2008)
Team: New Orleans Saints
Selected: 5th round, No. 164 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2008 Bo Ruud
Bo Ruud (2008)
Team: New England Patriots
Selected: 6th round, No. 197 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2007 Adam Carriker
Adam Carriker (2007)
Team: St. Louis Rams
Selected: 1st round, No. 13 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2007 Brandon Jackson
Brandon Jackson (2007)
Team: Green Bay Packers
Selected: 2nd round, No. 63 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2007 Stewart Bradley
Stewart Bradley (2007)
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Selected: 3rd round, No. 87 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2007 Jay Moore
Jay Moore (2007)
Team: San Francisco 49ers
Selected: 4th round, No. 104 overall
THE WORLD-HERALD
2006 Daniel Bullocks
Daniel Bullocks (2006)
Team: Detroit Lions
Selected: 2nd round, No. 40 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2006 Sam Koch
Sam Koch (2006)
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Selected: 6th round, No. 203 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2006 Le Kevin Smith
Le Kevin Smith (2006)
Team: New England Patriots
Selected: 6th round, No. 206 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2006 Titus Adams
Titus Adams (2006)
Team: New York Jets
Selected: 7th round, No. 220 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2005 Fabian Washington
Fabian Washington (2005)
Team: Oakland Raiders
Selected: 1st round, No. 23 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2005 Barrett Ruud
Barrett Ruud (2005)
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Selected: 2nd round, No. 36 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2005 Josh Bullocks
Josh Bullocks (2005)
Team: New Orleans Saints
Selected: 2nd round, No. 40 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2004 Demorrio Williams
Demorrio Williams (2004)
Team: Atlanta Falcons
Selected: 4th round, No. 101 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2004 Jammal Lord
Jammal Lord (2004)
Team: Houston Texans
Selected: 6th round, No. 175 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2004 Josh Sewell
Josh Sewell (2004)
Team: Denver Broncos
Selected: 6th round, No. 190 overall
THE WORLD-HERALD
2004 Ryon Bingham
Ryon Bingham (2004)
Team: San Diego Chargers
Selected: 7th round, No. 204 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2004 Trevor Johnson
Trevor Johnson (2004)
Team: New York Jets
Selected: 7th round, No. 234 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2003 Chris Kelsay
Chris Kelsay (2003)
Team: Buffalo Bills
Selected: 2nd round, No. 48 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2003 Dejuan Groce
DeJuan Groce (2003)
Team: St. Louis Rams
Selected: 4th round, No. 107 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2003 Josh Brown
Josh Brown (2003)
Team: Seattle Seahawks
Selected: 7th round, No. 222 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2003 Scott Shanle
Scott Shanle (2003)
Team: St. Louis Rams
Selected: 7th round, No. 251 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2002 Toniu Fonoti
Toniu Fonoti (2002)
Team: San Diego Chargers
Selected: 2nd round, No. 39 overall
THE WORLD-HERALD
2002 Eric Crouch
Eric Crouch (2002)
Team: St. Louis Rams
Selected: 3rd round, No. 95 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2002 Keyuo Craver
Keyuo Craver (2002)
Team: New Orleans Saints
Selected: 4th round, No. 125 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2002 Tracey Wistrom
Tracey Wistrom (2002)
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Selected: 7th round, No. 250 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2001 Kyle Vanden Bosch
Kyle Vanden Bosch (2001)
Team: Arizona Cardinals
Selected: 2nd round, No. 34 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2001 Dominic Raiola
Dominic Raiola (2001)
Team: Detroit Lions
Selected: 2nd round, No. 50 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2001 Carlos Polk
Carlos Polk (2001)
Team: San Diego Chargers
Selected: 4th round, No. 112 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2001 Correll Buckhalter
Correll Buckhalter (2001)
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Selected: 4th round, No. 121 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2001 Russ Hochstein
Russ Hochstein (2001)
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Selected: 5th round, No. 151 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2001 Bobby Newcombe
Bobby Newcombe (2001)
Team: Arizona Cardinals
Selected: 6th round, No. 166 overall
THE WORLD-HERALD
2001 Dan Alexander
Dan Alexander (2001)
Team: Tennessee Titans
Selected: 6th round, No. 192 overall
THE WORLD-HERALD
2000 Mike Brown
Mike Brown (2000)
Team: Chicago Bears
Selected: 2nd round, No. 39 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2000 Steve Warren
Steve Warren (2000)
Team: Green Bay Packers
Selected: 3rd round, No. 74 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2000 Ralph Brown
Ralph Brown (2000)
Team: New York Giants
Selected: 5th round, No. 140 overall
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
