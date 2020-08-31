Former Huskers Prince Amukamara, Brett Maher released by NFL teams

A pair of former Huskers were released Monday by their respective NFL teams before the season starts next week.

Cornerback Prince Amukamara was let go by the Las Vegas Raiders, according to NFL Network, and the New York Jets announced they had cut kicker Brett Maher.

Amukamara was heading into his 10th NFL season after signing as a free agent with the Raiders in May. He spent the past three seasons with the Chicago Bears and started 15 games in 2019. He recorded 53 tackles, 10 pass breakups and forced and recovered a fumble.

Amukamara has also played with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2016) and New York Giants (2011-15), the team that selected in the first round of the 2011 NFL draft.

Amukamara has 476 tackles and 10 career interceptions in 113 games.

As a team captain at Nebraska in 2010, Amukamara was first-team All-America and All-Big 12, as well as the conference’s defensive player of the year and a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award given to the nation’s best defensive back.