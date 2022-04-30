 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical
FOOTBALL

Former Huskers sign undrafted free agent deals

  • Updated
  • 0

Several former Huskers signed as free agents after the NFL draft, according to World-Herald confirmations and other media reports.

The World-Herald will keep track of them all here:

» JoJo Domann, Indianapolis Colts

» Austin Allen, New York Giants

» Damion Daniels, Houston Texans

» Deontai Williams, Seattle Seahawks

» Get the full list later tonight on Omaha.com.

 

0 Comments

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Travon Walker selected as first pick in NFL draft

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert