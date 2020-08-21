Former Michigan, Iowa receiver Oliver Martin planning to walk on to Nebraska

Oliver Martin, who played receiver at Michigan and Iowa, has enrolled at Nebraska and is planning on walking on to the Huskers' football program.

A source with knowledge of Martin's intentions confirmed the news earlier this week. Husker Online first reported news of his enrollment.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Martin, who played high school football at Iowa City West, had five catches for 56 yards and a touchdown at Iowa in 2019. In 2018, at Michigan, he had 11 catches for 125 yards and one touchdown before transferring back home to Iowa.

"Yeah, I was surprised that Oliver transferred," UM coach Jim Harbaugh said in July 2019. "He really had a heck of a spring and was at the top of our depth chart coming out of spring ball and was doing very well in school."

Martin got a waiver to play immediately at Iowa, but did not get as much playing time as other Hawkeye receivers. Iowa had one of its stronger receiver corps in years with Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Brandon Smith, Tyrone Tracy and Nico Ragaini.