Former Michigan, Iowa receiver Oliver Martin planning to walk on to Nebraska

Oliver Martin, who played receiver at Michigan and Iowa, has enrolled at Nebraska and is planning on walking on to the Huskers' football program.
A source with knowledge of Martin's intentions confirmed the news earlier this week. Husker Online first reported news of his enrollment.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Martin, who played high school football at Iowa City West, had five catches for 56 yards and a touchdown at Iowa in 2019. In 2018, at Michigan, he had 11 catches for 125 yards and one touchdown before transferring back home to Iowa.
"Yeah, I was surprised that Oliver transferred," UM coach Jim Harbaugh said in July 2019. "He really had a heck of a spring and was at the top of our depth chart coming out of spring ball and was doing very well in school."
Martin got a waiver to play immediately at Iowa, but did not get as much playing time as other Hawkeye receivers. Iowa had one of its stronger receiver corps in years with Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Brandon Smith, Tyrone Tracy and Nico Ragaini.
If Nebraska adds Martin to its team, it'll be the second Iowa scholarship player who has walked onto NU's program in the past several months. Offensive tackle Ezra Miller has officially joined the program and is listed as a 6-foot-6, 310-pounder.
Martin was a consensus four-star prospect out of high school in 2017, and his longtime trainer is JC Moreau, who also trains 2021 Husker offensive line commit Henry Lutovsky. Martin was also a eight-time state champion swimmer. Martin's sister, Ruby, is one of one of the best 200-meter butterfly swimmers in the nation, finishing fourth in the event at the 2016 Olympic Trials in Omaha.
Should Martin join the program, he'd be the 157th player on the roster, as NU added many of the walk-ons that joined the program outside the typical December/February signing cycles. Two names not on the list include safety Eli Sullivan — who is headed for a medical retirement — and running back John Bivens, a former three-star prospect from Ohio who endured several years of knee issues.
Nebraska football's 2020 in-state walk-on class
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-219-3790,
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!