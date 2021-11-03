Former Nebraska football player and assistant coach Warren Powers dies at 80

LINCOLN — Former Nebraska football player and assistant coach Warren Powers — who played six years in the NFL and later beat the Huskers as a rival head coach — died Tuesday night, according to multiple reports and the University of Missouri, where Powers was head coach for seven seasons. He was 80 years old and passed away with Alzheimer’s.
Powers played for NU from 1960 through 1962, including on Bob Devaney’s first team as a two-way player. He played six seasons with the Oakland Raiders, tallying 22 interceptions as a defensive back. Tom Osborne, who later had Powers on his first Nebraska coaching staff, said Powers suffered a severe concussion that shortened what had been a strong career. He served as NU’s defensive backs coach starting in 1969 through the 1976 season.
“We ran a lot of zone defense and Warren really knew a lot about coverages,” Osborne said. “Even if we didn’t have the best talent, we had really great secondaries.”
Powers took over at Washington State in 1977. His first game: At Nebraska. He won it, 19-10. After a 7-4 season there, he took over at Missouri in 1978 and, with quarterback Phil Bradley, tight end Kellen Winslow and running back James Wilder, immediately turned up the heat on the Nebraska/Mizzou rivalry with a 35-31 win over the Huskers one week after NU had stunned No. 1 Oklahoma. Osborne remembered it well, along with the 1981 game in Columbia, a 6-0 Husker win.
“Missouri was a tough team, and a lot of those were tough games,” Osborne said. Nevertheless, Powers never beat Nebraska again after the ’78 season.
The 1983 Associated Press National Coach of the Year, Powers took the Tigers to five bowl games and finished 46-33-3 at Missouri, which fired him after a 3-7-1 season in 1984. The Tigers wandered the college football wilderness for nearly 20 years until hiring Gary Pinkel in 2001.
“Coach Powers was successful at all the levels he coached,” Pinkel said in a statement.
Powers was open about his battle with Alzheimer’s while appearing in a Missouri football retrospective about his career.
“It’s tough to deal with it and to live with it,” Powers said in the retrospective three years ago. “I’m very fortunate to have my wife to give support to me.”
Powers’ wife, Linda, died Sept. 21.
