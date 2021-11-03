Former Nebraska football player and assistant coach Warren Powers dies at 80

LINCOLN — Former Nebraska football player and assistant coach Warren Powers — who played six years in the NFL and later beat the Huskers as a rival head coach — died Tuesday night, according to multiple reports and the University of Missouri, where Powers was head coach for seven seasons. He was 80 years old and passed away with Alzheimer’s.

Powers played for NU from 1960 through 1962, including on Bob Devaney’s first team as a two-way player. He played six seasons with the Oakland Raiders, tallying 22 interceptions as a defensive back. Tom Osborne, who later had Powers on his first Nebraska coaching staff, said Powers suffered a severe concussion that shortened what had been a strong career. He served as NU’s defensive backs coach starting in 1969 through the 1976 season.

“We ran a lot of zone defense and Warren really knew a lot about coverages,” Osborne said. “Even if we didn’t have the best talent, we had really great secondaries.”