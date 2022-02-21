Former NFL head coaches headline Nebraska football's coaches clinic

LINCOLN — Two former NFL head coaches will headline Nebraska football's coaches clinic March 25-26.

Former Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph, brother of NU associate head coach Mickey Joseph, and former Atlanta Falcons coach Mike Smith will be the keynote speakers. The clinic annually brings in expert coaches, often from the NFL, to talk to local coaches about the finer points of the game.

Vance Joseph is currently the defensive coordinator for the Arizona Cardinals.

NU also announced dates for its recruiting camps this summer. The Friday Night Lights camps will be held June 3 and 17, and the Adidas OL/DL Pipeline Camp June 18. The specialist camp is June 4, and the 7-on-7 event is June 5.

For more information and registration for all camp events, visit huskercamps.com.

The FNL camps had diminished importance in 2021 when the NCAA allowed coaches to conduct personalized, one-on-one workouts with prospects in the wake of the pandemic. The workouts were a hit with coaches who got to tailor their drills toward a small group of scholarship candidates instead of a cattle call of every player who signed up. Those individual workouts helped lead to the commitment of 2022 signee Jake Appleget of Lincoln Southeast.

