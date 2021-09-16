Former NU, OU assistant Jerry Pettibone says rivalry always featured 'tremendous respect'

Jerry Pettibone’s football life revolved around Oklahoma or Nebraska for more than two decades. Yet he almost missed the Game of the Century.
His playing career as a running back and defensive back for OU had ended 10 years earlier. The Dallas native begun working his way up the coaching ladder from there — first as a Sooners grad assistant, then their freshman coach. In 1971 he left to take a job under Hayden Fry at SMU.
But Oklahoma coach Chuck Fairbanks and offensive coordinator Barry Switzer soon wanted him back. Late in the season they offered what Pettibone believes was college football’s first full-time position as a recruiting coordinator.
His first game back on the Sooner sideline? November 25 — the Nebraska game. Johnny Rodgers looked like “a blur” from his vantage point that afternoon. The funny part, he said, is the guy who scored four touchdowns for the Huskers in that game, Jeff Kinney, eventually became one of his best friends when he joined Tom Osborne’s staff into the early ‘80s.
“It was built up to be a great game,” Pettibone said. “And it was played the way it was built up.”
Pettibone is one of only a handful of men to coach from both sides of the historic college football rivalry. He wasn’t the first — Nebraska coach Bill Jennings (1957-61) got his start as an OU assistant (1947-53). Others include John Blake, Jay Norvell, Mike Ekeler, Bo Pelini and Bob Diaco.
Only Pettibone saw the inner workings of both Switzer’s and Osborne’s programs. The support systems of each were similar, he said, with passionate fan bases and plenty of resources. But the blueprints were as different as oil and corn. OU had success because of its proximity to Texas and the vast pool of talent available there. Nebraska recruited more nationally and supplemented with innovations like the walk-on program and a burgeoning strength program that transformed 190-pound teenagers into award-winning 285-pound linemen.
Pettibone got an up-close look at differing recruiting strategies too. Switzer was “engaging” and “emotional” about OU football and what it could mean to prospects. Osborne approached conversations with high-schoolers and their parents “like an educator” as he calmly laid out the benefits.
Pettibone traded crimson for scarlet after the 1978 season, when Nebraska ended a six-game losing skid to the Sooners with a 17-14 win. He wanted to eventually be a head coach, and he needed on-field coaching experience to get there. Osborne gave him the chance in a dual role as the Huskers’ recruiting coordinator and split ends coach.
The assistant eventually went on to take the lead job at Northern Illinois (1985-90) and Oregon State (91-96). It wouldn’t have happened without three seasons in Lincoln where he helped land the likes of Turner Gill, Mike Rozier and Irving Fryar.
“There were several coaches on the staff at OU that told me what a good opportunity it was to go to Nebraska, what a stable program it was,” Pettibone said. “I took advantage of it.”
Pettibone, who lives in Detroit, will be back in Norman this weekend for the Game of the Century reunion. He can’t wait to reminisce with former players and coaches from both sides — and maybe talk some trash about a game half a century old that he nearly didn’t witness.
“There was always such a tremendous respect, one program for the other,” Pettibone said. “It was everything, in my mind, that college football is all about.”
