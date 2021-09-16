Former NU, OU assistant Jerry Pettibone says rivalry always featured 'tremendous respect'

Jerry Pettibone’s football life revolved around Oklahoma or Nebraska for more than two decades. Yet he almost missed the Game of the Century.

His playing career as a running back and defensive back for OU had ended 10 years earlier. The Dallas native begun working his way up the coaching ladder from there — first as a Sooners grad assistant, then their freshman coach. In 1971 he left to take a job under Hayden Fry at SMU.

But Oklahoma coach Chuck Fairbanks and offensive coordinator Barry Switzer soon wanted him back. Late in the season they offered what Pettibone believes was college football’s first full-time position as a recruiting coordinator.

His first game back on the Sooner sideline? November 25 — the Nebraska game. Johnny Rodgers looked like “a blur” from his vantage point that afternoon. The funny part, he said, is the guy who scored four touchdowns for the Huskers in that game, Jeff Kinney, eventually became one of his best friends when he joined Tom Osborne’s staff into the early ‘80s.

“It was built up to be a great game,” Pettibone said. “And it was played the way it was built up.”