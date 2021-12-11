Former Omaha North offensive lineman Kevin Williams commits to Nebraska

LINCOLN – A former Omaha North offensive lineman is coming home to Nebraska for his final season of college football.

Kevin Williams, a multi-year starter at Northern Colorado, announced he was joining the Huskers’ football program after hosting NU inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud last week. The 6-foot-5, 330-pounder entered the transfer portal on Dec. 4, has graduated from UNC, and has two years left of eligibility.

The former All-Nebraska offensive lineman, reportedly a scholarship addition, could immediately help the Huskers at guard, where NU had a rotation of players at the right and left spots. One of those guards, Nouredin Nouili, had success in transferring back from Colorado State to NU, where he’s now a starter.