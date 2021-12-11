 Skip to main content
Former Omaha North offensive lineman Kevin Williams commits to Nebraska
Former Omaha North offensive lineman Kevin Williams commits to Nebraska

Sam McKewon and Evan Bland take a look at Nebraska's three new offensive staff hires including coordinator Mark Whipple. They also look at Husker recruiting a week ahead of signing day and discuss potential transfer portal quarterback targets. Later they look at the stark difference between Nebraska's basketball programs.

LINCOLN – A former Omaha North offensive lineman is coming home to Nebraska for his final season of college football.

Omaha North's Kevin Williams poses for a portrait at the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum, on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, in Ashland, Neb. MEGAN FARMER/THE WORLD-HERALD

Kevin Williams, a multi-year starter at Northern Colorado, announced he was joining the Huskers’ football program after hosting NU inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud last week. The 6-foot-5, 330-pounder entered the transfer portal on Dec. 4, has graduated from UNC, and has two years left of eligibility.

The former All-Nebraska offensive lineman, reportedly a scholarship addition, could immediately help the Huskers at guard, where NU had a rotation of players at the right and left spots. One of those guards, Nouredin Nouili, had success in transferring back from Colorado State to NU, where he’s now a starter.

Williams has only played a handful of football games since the 2019 season, though. UNC canceled its entire schedule in 2020 because of the COVID pandemic, and Williams missed most of the 2021 season because, in mid-August, a loaded pistol used for what Williams said was recreational shooting practice was found in his backpack unattended in Northern Colorado’s locker room. Williams admitted what happened, and, in mid-September, UNC’s dean of students suspended Williams, among other punishments, through the spring 2022 semester.

UNC’s appeals board, consisting of employee readers, deemed the suspension too harsh and remanded the disciplinary action back to the dean, who only added to punishment, prompting a lawsuit from Williams.

In November, a US District Court judge agreed with Williams, ruling the dean had violated UNC’s disciplinary process. Williams’ suspension was lifted as of Dec. 3. He entered the portal the next day.

Several schools, including Bowling Green, Western Kentucky and Nebraska, immediately reached out. 

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

