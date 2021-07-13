Former Texas Tech defensive back joins Huskers roster

LINCOLN — The Nebraska defensive backfield already added Ohio State transfer Tyreke Johnson earlier this summer as a scholarship player.

Now Kyan Brumfield, a former FCS starter, has joined NU's program as a walk-on, an NU official confirmed Tuesday.

The 6-foot, 185-pound Brumfield originally signed with Colgate and played there in 2017, 2018 and 2019. Then he graduated and transferred to Texas Tech, where he appeared in six games for the Red Raiders in 2020.

He left Lubbock this offseason and has now landed at NU. Brumfield will be a fifth-year junior for the Huskers.

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.