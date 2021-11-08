Four Husker assistants fired; part of Scott Frost's 'good plan,' Alberts says

“This is Scott Frost’s vision,” Alberts told The World-Herald and another news outlet. “I believe that’s the role of the head coach and CEO of the football program is to have the overall vision strategy of what we look like going forward. He presented that, and I thought it was a good plan.”

The four assistants were set to earn a combined $1.775 million in 2022. Their firings, combined with the $1 million pay cut Frost is taking, free up $2.775 million for new hires in the weeks ahead. One of those will be a stand-alone offensive coordinator — at least more of one than Lubick, who shared philosophies and play-calling duties with Frost — who Alberts hinted Monday would allow Frost to take a more global approach to the football program.

Alberts said that the $5 million salary pool for 10 assistants plus strength coach Zach Duval hasn’t been changed but that the school will “work through some of those deals” in light of Frost absorbing a salary reduction.

Will at least some of the new coaches be in place before the early signing period, which starts Dec. 15?

“I’m anticipating (Frost) would say yes,” Alberts said.