Four Huskers aim to improve draft stock with NFL combine workouts

LINCOLN — Travis Vokolek had to do a doubletake Monday during drills.

The Husker tight end ran a route and realized he was the first in his group to run it. Austin Allen, the No. 1 tight end in 2021, wasn’t there. Vokolek’s former roommate declared for the NFL draft, and Vokolek will spend at least part of Thursday watching Allen in a big audition.

“He’s caught a plane down to Indy for the combine,” Vokolek said.

That’s the NFL combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The combine, designed to let top prospects in the 2022 NFL draft work out and interview with team officials and coaches, has grown into a media event that stretches nearly a week. At its heart, it’s still one of the bigger moments of a prospects journey to the league.

Nebraska has four players headed to Indianapolis.

Allen, the Big Ten’s tight of the year, will be the first to work out Thursday followed by center Cam Jurgens on Friday, linebacker JoJo Domann on Saturday and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt on Sunday. The Thursday, Friday and Saturday workouts — televised on NFL Network — begin at 3 p.m. and stretch into the evening. Sunday’s workout — also on NFL Network — begins with defensive backs running at 1 p.m.

The players perform in uniform tests — the 40-yard dash, bench press, vertical leap and three-cone shuttle drill — and sometimes in position specific drills. For Allen, that would be catching passes from combine quarterbacks such as Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett and Iowa State’s Brock Purdy.

Of the four former Huskers, it’s 6-foot-1, 226-pound Domann who has the highest grade on the NFL’s combine website. He’s the No. 11 linebacker who, according to NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein, plays with a “vengeful field demeanor” and “outstanding play strength.”

“He has middle-round value as a valuable backup with plus special teams talent and the ability to start if needed,” Zierlein wrote of Domann, a second-team Associated Press All-American who had 71 tackles, nine tackles for loss and two interceptions last season.

Taylor-Britt, a three-year starter at corner, has been projected as a pick on various websites. On the combine website, Taylor-Britt is praised for his recovery speed and questioned for his habit of taking bad angles on certain throws.

The real wild card will be Jurgens, the 6-3, 290-pounder who spent four years in Lincoln. He played the last three at center, where up-and-down play — mostly because of bad snaps — overshadowed some of Jurgens’ physical attributes and talents as a downfield blocker. A converted tight end, Jurgens doesn’t have prototypical NFL size but may test well in a combine environment.

“Jurgens is quick with above-average athleticism but needs to harness his energy and play with better control in the early stages of the rep to improve his strike zone and success rate,” Zierlein wrote.

Other players of potential interest to Nebraska fans:

» Kenny Pickett — who spent three seasons under the tutelage of current Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple — will work out Thursday. NFL.com rates him as the No. 2 overall quarterback, just below Mississippi’s Matt Corral. Several mock drafts have Pickett as the No. 1 overall quarterback selected, though he may not go until the middle of the first round.

» Former NU receiver Wan’Dale Robinson is the No. 10 highest-graded receiver at the combine. Four Big Ten receivers — Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Jahan Dotson and David Bell — are higher.

» Former Nebraska running back Greg Bell — who bolted after four games in 2018 to eventually walk-on at San Diego State — made the combine. He rushed for 1,091 yards last season and is listed as an undrafted free agent.

» Former UNK running back Rachaad White transferred to Arizona State, where the 6-2, 210-pounder had a 1,000-yard season. White redshirted with the Lopers and is projected as a backup in the NFL.

» Nebraska’s offensive line faced four of the six highest-rated defensive ends at the combine: Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo; Minnesota’s Boye Mafe; and Purdue’s George Karlaftis.

