Four-star pass rusher headed to Nebraska for official visit

LINCOLN — Cameron Lenhardt will get his first up-close look at Nebraska’s football program this weekend, but he’s known about NU for more than a minute.

Several years, in fact. While the four-star edge rusher now develops his game at IMG Academy in Florida, he started his high school career in New Jersey and Don Bosco Prep, where he said he got a scholarship offer from Mike Dawson.

That’s back when Dawson was outside linebackers coach. Now, Dawson coaches the entire defensive front, and Lenhardt, one of three weekend visits to Nebraska, could be a pass rushing fit.

“I like to come off the edge,” Lenhardt said Tuesday. He’s learned more about how to do it well, he said, at IMG, which finished 9-1 last season and 13th in the final MaxPreps High School Top 30 rankings.

“I love it,” Lenhardt said of IMG, which also produced current Husker offensive lineman Broc Bando. “It doesn’t compare to a lot of places. We train all the time in the right way.”

NU is his first visit, but it won’t be his last. Penn State, Michigan State and Maryland are also in Lenhardt’s top group and he plans to take his decision into the season.

More recruiting notes:

RB target commits to K-State

One of NU’s top running back targets, Derby (Kansas) star Dylan Edwards, committed to Kansas State on Thursday.

The 5-foot-9, 165-pound Edwards was Gatorade Player of the Year in Kansas last season. His dad played at K-State, as well.

With another back, Fort Worth (Texas) Nolan’s Sergio Snider, canceling a previously-scheduled official visit this week, NU’s primary back target is Sandersville (Georgia) Washington County’s Dontavius Braswell, who visited June 3.

The 5-foot-11, 200-pound Braswell visited South Carolina June 10 and heads to Boston College this weekend. He runs a 10.7-second 100-meter dash.

Fobbs-White makes trip to Lincoln

Although Neville (La.) edge rusher Matthew Fobbs-White wasn’t hanging out with the Husker official visitors last week, he did make the trip to Lincoln for Friday Night Lights, hanging out with current NU running back Ajay Allen.

Fobbs-White, a three-star prospect with offers from Baylor and TCU, among others, participated in NU’s Adidas Pipeline camp.

Fobbs-White, who visited the Bears in mid-June, does not have a Husker offer.

Four commits since mid-May

This is the final week in June when Nebraska can host official visitors. The next open period is the last week of July, when the Huskers will open training camp for its upcoming football season.

Presuming NU has just three official visitors this weekend, the Huskers will have hosted more than 30 official visits since mid-May. Of that group, four (Jaidyn Doss, Brock Knutson, Riley Van Poppel and Hayden Moore) have committed to the Huskers and five (Gunnar Gottula, Ben Brahmer, Dwight Bootle II, Sam Sledge and William “Pop” Watson) were already committed.

Braswell, Elkhorn South edge rusher Maverick Noonan, Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove receiver Barry Jackson and Vivian (La.) North Caddo receiver Omarion Miller are all names to watch for commits to various schools over the next several weeks.

Jackson, who visits Memphis this weekend, is set to announce his decision July 2.

Top Omaha area prospects to attend 7-on-7 event

Creighton Prep running back CharMar “Marty” Brown continued a hot recruiting streak, grabbing an offer from North Dakota State.

He, along with several top prospects and teams in the Omaha metro area, will compete at the NebPreps7 7-on-7 event, sponsored by Battle Sports, that will feature teams like Gretna, Westside, Prep and Bellevue West.

The event will be held at Council Bluffs Lewis Central.

