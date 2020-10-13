Pinnacle Bank Arena is hosting a watch party for the Nebraska football season opener against Ohio State on Oct. 24.

The doors will open at 10 a.m., one hour before kickoff. Admission is free.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Masks are required to gain entry and must be worn throughout the event. There will be pod seating to allow for social distancing, and hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the arena. The venue will be cleaned and sanitized, and staff will be responsible for cleaning high-touch areas.

Concession stands will be open. Until kickoff there will be specials available including $3 hot dogs, $3 Busch Lights and $4 selected domestic beers. After kickoff it will be $4 Busch Lights and $5 domestic beers.