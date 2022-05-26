Fremont Bergan's Kade McIntyre receives offer from Nebraska

LINCOLN — Fremont Bergan two-way star Kade McIntyre on Thursday got a scholarship offer from the home-state Huskers.

Nebraska, which had not yet offered McIntyre despite Big Ten rivals Minnesota and Iowa doing so, finally came through, one day after Tennessee became the first SEC school to extend an offer to the 6-foot-4, 205-pound McIntyre, who had 37 catches, 873 yards and 14 touchdowns receiving for Class C-2 Champion Bergan last season. Most Power Five programs - including Nebraska - want McIntyre for defense, where he had 63 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and six sacks last season.

When the World-Herald talked with McIntyre in mid-May, he had no plans to visit NU in June, as the Huskers had made just one spring visit to Bergan. Nebraska also did not offer a scholarship to Kade's older brother, Koa, who will play football at Wyoming.

“But, before that point, I hadn’t really talked to them that much, and they hadn’t really called me or texted me,” McIntyre said. “They came to school, talked for a little bit, and after that I haven’t really spoken to them much. Not really feeling their full interest. That’s kind of where I’m at.”

McIntyre as NU's full interest now. He becomes the eighth in-state prospect to receive a Husker offer. Three — Omaha Creighton Prep lineman Sam Sledge, Lincoln Southeast lineman Gunnar Gottula, and Pierce tight Ben Brahmer — have committed to Nebraska.

