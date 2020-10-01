Freshman Alante Brown, a high school QB, turns heads as a Husker receiver

“When he goes full speed I don't think there's anyone that can stop him,” Stoll said.

Brown is a little bigger (5-foot-11, 190 pounds) than Wan’Dale Robinson (5-10, 190), who plays a similar role. At least on tape, Brown has more straight-line speed and a little less agility than Robinson. The duo could make for a good 1-2 punch, especially in the absence of departed receiver JD Spielman, who now plays at TCU.

Nebraska was the beneficiary of Brown’s winding road to major college football. He originally committed to Michigan State in summer 2018, but switched to Texas Tech and signed with the Red Raiders in 2019. He didn’t enroll there, though, choosing to play at St. Thomas More where he was somewhat forgotten about by several schools and recruiting services.

But Brown eventually had strong offers from NU, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Maryland and Indiana. Brown was a blue-chip pickup based on his senior year at Simeon, where he led the team to an 11-1 record and reportedly accounted for 53 touchdowns.

"He's definitely impressed his teammates," Lubick said. "... He's brand new at it, everything to him — technique, scheme, plays, terminology. And to actually have a chance to play when you're at that position, you really have to put time in on your own. And he has."

