From C-2 to DI, Colton Feist is primed to make an impact on Nebraska's defense

Coming from Class C-2 football at Yutan, Colton Feist could make a play while out of position in high school.

That changed when he got to Nebraska. Feist recalls playing nose tackle on NU’s scout team against offensive lineman that outweighed him by 50 pounds.

“I’m like, ‘Well, I need to add some weight,” Feist said. “Something’s gotta change here, or this isn’t gonna work.”

A lot has changed in the four years since then. Feist said he’s put on 40 pounds since his freshman season (he’s listed at 275 pounds now). His technique has improved significantly, too. NU’s coaches have taught him a lot about how to strike, move his feet and where he should be on each play.

Former Husker Ben Stille taught Feist how to watch film. And with 19 days until the season begins, Chinander believes Feist is primed to play a significant role on NU’s defense this year.

“He's just worked and worked and worked,” Chinander said of Feist. “He's put himself in a position to play a ton of snaps this year, whether he gets to be a starter or whether he's the first guy in the rotation.