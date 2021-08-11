From Kearney Catholic to Nebraska, Matt Masker has been there for Heinrich Haarberg

The first time Matt Masker mentored Heinrich Haarberg, Haarberg didn’t talk or weigh much.

Of course he didn’t. He was 14.

“He wasn’t even 6-feet yet,” Masker said of his fellow Kearney Catholic grad and Nebraska quarterback. “He was kind of awkward and lanky.”

A lot can change in four years.

Today Haarberg weighs 200 pounds and stands three inches taller than Masker (6-foot-5 to 6-foot-2). Haarberg is competing for Nebraska’s backup quarterback spot while Masker serves as the sage walk-on.

But their mentor-mentee dynamic? Nothing but the uniform has changed.

“This feels like high school again,” Masker said. “My senior year, his freshman year, it's kind of like we're reliving that just in a different way now. He's already grown into (his body), now it's just me helping him mature and understand the offense better.”

Quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco said those conversations started the minute Haarberg arrived on campus in January. Like many freshmen, Haarberg realized he has more to learn about football.