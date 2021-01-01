From the archives: Nebraska's defense steals Louisiana State's thunder

The same combination advanced the ball to the LSU 44 on next down. With 2:07 remaining and the Tigers nearing midfield, their fans were delirious with delight.

Chris Dantin, subbing for the better known Art Cantrelle, benched with an ankle sprain in the first half, dashed to the 47. One yard was needed on third down. Jones kept for two.

On the next play, Harper grabbed the ball and ran five yards to the LSU 43.

Now Nebraska was out to kill time, but LSU called time out after Tagge lost about 12 inches with a cautious lunge and again after Kinney made two yards. No more time-outs for the desperate Tigers.

It was pure pandemonium in the Orange Bowl when Nebraska fumbled on third down and end Buddy Millican recovered on the LSU 40 with 52 seconds to play.

Wonder of glorious wonders — from the Husker point of view — a Jones pass for extremely dangerous Hamilton was intercepted by Bob Terrio, junior linebacker from Fullerton, Calif., on the Nebraska 38.

Tagge worked two protective keepers as time ran out. Fans still were chanting the final seconds when Kinney began jumping and holding both hands high to indicate "No. 1" for Nebraska. ...