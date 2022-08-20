From transfers to teammates: Portal integration crucial for Nebraska in 2022

LINCOLN — Sunlight crept across the Memorial Stadium turf on a warm weekday August morning. And out of the shadows emerged a group of Huskers transformed by a busy offseason.

Casey Thompson lined up at the front of a group of green jersey-wearing quarterbacks slinging passes downfield. Ochaun Mathis pounded a tackling sled with the edge rushers. Tommi Hill pushed through a blocking drill with the defensive backs. Devin Drew — a late arrival because of academic holdups — worked on defensive-line movements from the west sideline.

If Nebraska football were a restaurant, fall camp has been a soft open simulating the pressure moments to come. And this particular establishment has a whole bunch of new help.

The fate of NU’s season — and the program’s long-term direction — may well hinge on the crowd of freshly hired hands. Sixteen transfers have arrived in Lincoln since last season ended. The number is the highest in the Big Ten, a Nebraska school record and among the top dozen or so among all FBS schools in this cycle.

“We need everyone that came in the transfer portal,” senior edge Caleb Tannor said. “We need everyone.”

The newcomers range from one-year fliers to potential four-season contributors. Some come from the FCS level. Others have been on the college game’s biggest stages.

Watch any given position group practice and it’s evident Nebraska’s portal work will touch the entire roster. Seven transfers are virtual locks to start the season opener — receiver Trey Palmer (LSU), defensive lineman Stephon Wynn (Alabama), punter Brian Buschini (Montana), kicker Timmy Bleekrode (Furman), Mathis (TCU), Hill (Arizona State) and Thompson (Texas).

At least six others could quickly earn significant roles in receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda (New Mexico State), corner Omar Brown (Northern Iowa), quarterback Chubba Purdy (Florida State), receiver Marcus Washington (Texas), defensive back Brandon Moore (UCF) and Drew (Texas Tech). Offensive linemen Kevin Williams (Northern Colorado) and Hunter Anthony (Oklahoma State) are versatile and valuable reserves. Defensive back Kaine Williams (Alabama) hasn’t yet used any eligibility as a former four-star prospect.

Another likely starter, running back Anthony Grant, was an offseason junior college add from New Mexico Military Institute.

Players have probably meshed better to this point than NU’s five new assistants, coach Scott Frost said this week, if only because there are fewer details to hash through in the onboarding process. The large influx of transfers also places extra value on the existing “culture setters” — Frost identified veteran defenders like Garrett Nelson, Nick Henrich and Luke Reimer along with tight end Travis Vokolek — in establishing a standard for others to follow.

“They’ve been here, they understand it, they care about Nebraska,” Frost said. “That culture needs to be strong enough that when new kids come in they immediately adopt that culture. It makes those guys really valuable.”

A top priority, coaches and players agree, has been for transfers to learn Big Red’s language for calls and schemes. Thompson and Washington, who played together as Longhorns last year, have helped each other in the transition. Returners have invested extra time getting their position mates up to speed.

“They’re not behind,” NU receivers coach Mickey Joseph said of the transfers. “They’re right there with it. Only the lingo changes.”

Said Tannor, a fifth-year Husker defender: “Smooth. Just like Jell-O. They fit right in. Smooth — everything’s smooth. They’re getting plays down. And that just comes with leaders like me and Garrett (Nelson) and whoever else on defense and offense showing them.”

Unlike freshmen, the transfers arrive in most cases with significant college playing experience. Physically, they don’t need years of development. They have already received coaching in proper technique.

Some of Nebraska’s most high-profile acquisitions have been the most thoughtful as they have integrated into a new roster. Thompson earned a leadership role through the spring and summer and has emerged as perhaps the most vocal offensive player. Palmer — with considerable SEC production already to his name — challenges his position group and the defensive secondary with every rep.

The 23-year-old Mathis, who has added muscle as he moves from facing wide-open Big 12 offenses to ground-and-pound Big Ten attacks, made a point of keeping a “humble mindset” even as he immediately became NU’s most accomplished defender upon arrival. Other edges have enjoyed breakout summers in part because of him, Frost said.

“Everyone is open arms,” Mathis said. “Everyone’s brought in the transfers like they’ve always been here. It’s gotten not only us closer to the team as transfers but close as transfers as well. We all just came together as a unit. We just bonded.”

Others like Drew and Moore will only be with the program for a few months after getting to campus in August. Frost said Moore — who played for the coach at UCF — will make an impact. Drew has put himself in the mix for playing time in a matter of days, aided by extra work with staff and teammates.

Wynn, who won a national title at Alabama in 2020 during a career peppered with injuries, wondered what the attitude would be like within a Nebraska team that went 3-9 last season. The culture, he’s found, is as competitive as under Nick Saban’s rule.

“It’s been fun with those (transfers),” second-year Husker safety Marques Buford said. “... You bond with somebody and it feels like you’ve known them your whole life. But it’s only been, what, two or three months with those guys? So it’s crazy to see it.”

Nebraska has had some success with transfers in recent classes before the portal became a central part of recruiting last year as the NCAA allowed student-athletes a one-time free transfer. Receiver Samori Touré (Montana) enjoyed a strong season in 2021 and became an NFL draft pick in the spring. Connor Culp (LSU) was an add who became Big Ten Kicker of the Year in 2020. Vokolek — NU’s clear-cut No. 1 tight end now — was a Rutgers transfer in 2019, the same cycle that D-lineman Darrion Daniels (Oklahoma State) came on and became a captain in his lone Husker campaign.

The hit rate this time around must be more wide-ranging if Nebraska is to approach the kind of leap Michigan State made a year ago when the Spartans flipped a 2-5 record to 11-2 fueled by upwards of 20 portal adds.

The challenge for everyone: turning a collection of talent into a team. NU feels like it’s there, with distinctions of “old Huskers” and “new guys” long gone in the locker room.

Nebraska believes the difference won’t be noticeable under the lights of the season either.