From up-tempo to unhurried: Husker offense finds value in slowing down

LINCOLN — Scott Frost wanted to shorten the game against Oklahoma.
He laid out that strategy minutes after the Huskers fell just short of their first top-five win in two decades. The plan was simple: Limit possessions for both teams as much as possible in the first half.
“We knew the only way we’d do that is if we could control the ball and get some first downs on offense,” Frost said. “That meant getting some third downs. I thought we did that well.”
The approach, though not uncommon, was noteworthy coming from an offensive-minded head coach and play caller with a reputation for his Oregon-style up-tempo attacks. The Huskers have wanted to be go-go-go with the football under Frost, looking to pile up points and wear down defenses. Twelve seconds between plays. Quick thinking and big gains.
Instead, a Big Ten game broke out against the Sooners. Each team had just four full drives by intermission. Possession time was essentially a wash by the end of the 23-16 defeat that left the Huskers believing they could hang with anyone.
NU stuck with a similar recipe for Michigan State, holding the ball for 37:28 — the third-longest time of possession under Frost behind run-fueled blowouts of Maryland in 2019 and Rutgers in 2020. An upset bid against a top-25 team on the road again missed by a few points.
A shift in Nebraska's philosophy may be underway in a league with nine teams in the top 41 nationally in time of possession. The Huskers are 39th — averaging 31:12 — after seasons in which they ranked 92nd (28:42 in 2020), 92nd (28:54 in 2019) and 112th (27:43 in 2018).
Nebraska has spent more time on offense than its opponent in just 10 of 37 games under Frost, including the last two weeks. The program is 5-5 in those situations, with all the losses by one score.
“We’ve been able to hold onto the ball a little bit,” NU offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said. “And sometimes when you can hold onto the ball a little bit as an offense, that really helps your defense. That can be your best defense because they’re off the field — the other team can’t score. I think there are a lot of teams in this league that can carry on extended drives. That’s playing defense.”
Said defensive coordinator Erik Chinander: “Each individual game plan has to be different. The last two I think have been really good.”
The Nebraska offense has noticeably slowed its tempo this season, trading warp speed for something closer to the mean in college football. It has averaged just more than 75 snaps per game, about three to five more than previous years. The defense is seeing 66 plays per contest, which is eight fewer than in 2018.
The secret ingredient isn’t an uptick in rush attempts or getting opponents off the field on third downs — both are generally in line with what NU has done in the past. The key has been converting third downs, and simply getting first downs of any kind.
Nebraska owns a third-down conversion rate of 46.3%, 37th nationally and third in the Big Ten. It has moved the sticks 53 times on the ground and 57 times through the air, with Adrian Martinez looming large in both areas.
Martinez, in his fourth season as the starter, said the way the offense operates now looks markedly different from his freshman campaign.
“It’s definitely changed over my time here and I think that’s just a part of our evolution, a part of the evolution of our team on offense,” Martinez said. “It’s about getting better and I really feel confident in what we are right now and what we’re doing. We’re going to keep building on that and I believe our team is confident in that style.”
The defense has also had a say in the shift. For example, five straight three-and-outs in the second half against Michigan State kept returning the ball to Martinez and Co.
Multiple Blackshirts this week said the lighter workloads make a difference in fourth quarters. They likely would have seen the fewest snaps in a Frost-coached game had Michigan State ended in regulation.
“You feel it,” senior outside linebacker JoJo Domann said. “You’re not really thinking about it, but you feel it.”
And inside ‘backer Luke Reimer: “It’s a really good thing when we’re playing complementary football. I think that’s when we’re the best as a team.”
It won’t be easy to keep up the new possession trend. Three of Nebraska’s remaining seven opponents — Wisconsin, Minnesota and Purdue — have been top-20 squads at keeping the ball.
But the Huskers appear to have the will to try. And that alone is worth noting.
“I think slowing it down a little bit on offense has helped (the defense) too so we’re not leaving them out there as much,” Frost said. “So that’s helped the defense. But we’ve got to execute better offensively if that’s the way we’re going to operate a little more.”
