From up-tempo to unhurried: Husker offense finds value in slowing down

The secret ingredient isn’t an uptick in rush attempts or getting opponents off the field on third downs — both are generally in line with what NU has done in the past. The key has been converting third downs, and simply getting first downs of any kind.

Nebraska owns a third-down conversion rate of 46.3%, 37th nationally and third in the Big Ten. It has moved the sticks 53 times on the ground and 57 times through the air, with Adrian Martinez looming large in both areas.

Martinez, in his fourth season as the starter, said the way the offense operates now looks markedly different from his freshman campaign.

“It’s definitely changed over my time here and I think that’s just a part of our evolution, a part of the evolution of our team on offense,” Martinez said. “It’s about getting better and I really feel confident in what we are right now and what we’re doing. We’re going to keep building on that and I believe our team is confident in that style.”

The defense has also had a say in the shift. For example, five straight three-and-outs in the second half against Michigan State kept returning the ball to Martinez and Co.