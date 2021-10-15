LINCOLN — Even his weekly TV show has a logo with oars on it.

In the Twin Cities — full of embattled, inconsistent professional sports teams — P.J. Fleck has carved out a niche for himself and Minnesota’s football program. His “row the boat” mantra/worldview/brand/sales pitch defines the Gophers, with oars adorning walls in the bowels of Huntington Bank Stadium.

They make it onto the show on Fox 9 in Minneapolis, too, and halfway through this week’s edition the words “Budding Rivalry vs. Nebraska” showed up on the screen. Fleck, on Zoom, fielded a question about the differing leadership styles between himself and NU coach Scott Frost, who, with one word at Big Ten media days, threw a little chum in the water.

Fleck, this week, smiled for a second, but he didn’t blink.

“We’re going to continue to do what we do,” Fleck said. “We’re going to run our program our way. That’s all we can do. Every head coach runs their program the way they see fit. Doesn’t mean one’s better or worse or right or wrong. They’re going to run their program however they run their program, and we’re no different than that.”

Are the Gophers and Huskers different? Oh yes.

Frost’s line in Indianapolis — in response to a question about whether he had his own mantra or buzzword.

“I'm not into sloganeering,” Frost said. “If the players need me to motivate them all the time or come up with a unique slogan to get them to play harder, I probably don't have the right players.”

Frost could have answered the question a different way, mentioning his belief in “no fear of failure,” which inches right up to the line of a mantra. But he veered hard to the opposite side of Fleck, a coach as comfortable with the spotlight as Frost is disinterested in it.

Fleck is the coach that’s also won two straight in the Minnesota-Nebraska series. After the Huskers trounced the Gophers 53-28 in 2018 — a beating so bad it contributed to Fleck’s decision to fire his defensive coordinator weeks later — UM has punched back with losses that linger in the minds of fans and players.

Especially that 2019 game in Minneapolis where, much like this season, NU was 48 hours from its bye week. Allowing 322 rushing yards on defense and four sacks on offense, the Huskers lost 34-7, with Fleck pulling Frost into a five-second embrace/pep talk as the final seconds ticked off the clock.

Frost questioned his team’s toughness and later skewered several players for wearing “hoodies” underneath their pads.

“I had the feeling as head coach that we had kids who didn’t really want to be there,” Frost said this week. “It was cold, spitting rain. We didn’t play tough that night.”

Defensive tackle Ty Robinson, then a redshirt freshman, watched that game on TV.

“Guys looked like they didn’t want to be out there in the cold,” he said.

It was just as cold for the 2020 game when, in mid-December, a COVID-and-injury-ravaged Minnesota team, down dozens of players, beat Nebraska 24-17 on senior day. The Gophers were a double-digit underdog, yet controlled the pace of the game from the start, forcing turnovers and keeping NU off balance with a blend of power run and playaction pass.

“That Nebraska game was probably one of the most memorable games I’ve had as a head coach,” Fleck said in the spring.

In both, Minnesota succeeded in imposing its will — and playing style — on the Huskers.

Fleck’s wardrobe and media personality may be out there, but he’s functionally a conservative Jim Tressel disciple who wants to shorten the game by dominating time of possession and field position before sneaking out of town with a four-point win.

UM possessed the ball for nearly 33 minutes in the 2019 win and almost 36 in the 2020 victory. It had zero turnovers in each game and committed just seven total penalties. Nebraska didn’t start a single drive in Minnesota territory over the last two games; Minnesota started six drives in Husker territory.

That’s the anatomy of winning and losing. Nebraska couldn’t get the Gophers off the field or force them into a mistake. Fleck’s slow-cooked zone running plays, in which running backs wait for fissures in the defense, worked whether a starter or down-the-depth-chart backup was in the game.

“We’re going to have to be able to hold our ground and really be stout in our gaps so we don’t get pushed around, which I think we really can do that if we just stick to our fundamental technique and the way we’ve been playing this whole year,” Robinson said.

Nebraska’s offense, meanwhile, could use more of those explosive plays it has produced this season. Outside of a loss to Ohio State, Minnesota (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) hasn’t allowed many of those, but NU (3-4, 1-3) is averaging more than three 30-yard plays per game.

“There’s so many options of their offense that everything’s there almost to deceive you,” Fleck said on his TV show of NU. “If your eyes are in the wrong spot, you’re going to be fooled by what they do.”

The winner of Saturday’s game, Frost intimated, could be decided in the first quarter. Nebraska has struggled for much of the season in the opening 15 minutes.

“We’ve got to start fast,” Frost said. “In a lot of games that we play in this league, if we’re behind, they can kind of play the game they want to — run time off the clock — and that changes if you’re not ahead.”

After two straight months of football games, does Nebraska have the juice to stake an early lead? Players say so. They had a lighter, unpadded practice on Monday to recover from a 32-29 loss to Michigan. Along their offensive line and defensive front seven, there is enough health and depth to carry NU over the line Saturday.

And, among players, there’s a sense of payback, given the last two games.

“I think we owe them one,” Robinson said. It’s nothing personal. Just football business.

But there’s larger stakes attached here, too. Nebraska already has long losing streaks to Iowa and Wisconsin that stretch back more than five years. A third straight defeat to Minnesota — to Fleck — would leave little mystery as to which program is ahead of the other.

“We haven’t played our best against them,” Frost said. “They’ve had two weeks to prepare. I’m sure they’re going to play their best game this year. I hope we do too.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.