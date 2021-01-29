Frustration, COVID and losing: Why Wan'Dale Robinson and Luke McCaffrey left Nebraska

The two were supposed to have a rigorous battle for the starting job in the spring. Now, Martinez is the man, and McCaffrey is on the move.

Like Robinson, McCaffrey was one of the young faces of Frost’s program rebuild. A “culture keeper,” as Frost liked to say, who stood at attention on the sidelines, chewing a mouthpiece, eager to enter the game. He, like Robinson, rarely broke character in interviews. He deferred credit to others. He scored well on the quarterback tests and could win sprints in practice.

“There's no doubt in my mind that Luke McCaffrey is the future around here,” Frost said just before Nebraska played at Iowa.

What happened? Why did two of the most dynamic players of the Frost era, who could make big plays out of thin air, decide that a future full of passes, carries and catches for the Huskers weren’t for them?

Neither Robinson nor McCaffrey immediately responded to requests for interviews, but several reasons have been cited in media reports and in World-Herald interviews with those who know them and their situation.

Frustration over how they were being used in NU’s offense is one. The long isolation of playing football during the coronavirus pandemic — not being able to see family, in particular — played a role.