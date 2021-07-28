'Future 50' event shows that young in-state prospects remain interested in Nebraska

Nebraska missed on the bulk of the top in-state 2022 talent but remains in the mix for most in the cycles beyond. Recent commit Gunnar Gottula — an offensive lineman at Lincoln Southeast and one of two NU pledges in the 2023 class — said he’s been at peace since making his decision last month. He chatted with many others Wednesday who remain firmly on his future team’s radar, whether as walk-ons or scholarship targets.

“I just tell them they’re always welcome at Nebraska and we’d love to have them,” Gottula said.

Gottula chose the Huskers over offers from multiple regional powers that Nebraska still must contend with for other players. Elkhorn South defensive lineman/outside linebacker Maverick Noonan holds six Power Five tenders and is headed to Lincoln on Friday to watch practices. He’s visited Iowa State and Missouri this week and is only ramping up what will be a year-long tour of possible destinations.

Like many in the room Wednesday, Noonan cheered for the Huskers growing up but won’t let that affect where he ends up playing. He talks with Barrett Ruud — NU’s in-state recruiter — once a week.

“My dad would always make us leave at halftime when I was a kid,” Noon said with a laugh. “His excuse was to beat the traffic.”