Garrett Nelson is a clear leader on Nebraska's defense — and it's been three years coming

LINCOLN — Garrett Nelson spent the first morning of Nebraska’s spring football camp turned all the way up to 11, and the new leader of NU’s defense — of this, there seems little debate — showed up to the Feb. 28 press conference with a raspy voice.

“I lost it yelling at dudes,” Nelson said. “Getting excited.”

The Scottsbluff graduate’s engine revs high. His first day on campus, in 2019, he wanted to visit the weight room. He wore a mullet, a big grin and occasionally a cowboy hat. After a handful of plays in the season opener that year, he entertained reporters with a story of his fingernail getting ripped off, getting his “piss hot” for the Colorado rivalry and feeling like he wanted to throw up in his helmet before games.

“I just place such a high emphasis on being the angriest dude on the field,” Nelson said then, “being the baddest dude on the field and flying to the ball, and I’m going to beat you every single snap.”

Maybe the outside linebacker wrote a few verbal checks his game couldn’t yet cash. Maybe, even as he earned a Blackshirt in November of that season, Nelson still had a few lessons to learn about marrying performance and leadership, and reducing the volume to a 6 or 7 on occasion.

And when Mike Dawson became Nelson’s position coach in 2020, he let Nelson know.

“In the COVID year, the first year I was back, I told him, ‘Sometimes the empty barrel makes the most noise,’” Dawson said. “What are you saying? What are you yelling about? To be able to now put in the work he has, I think he now understands what that means a little bit.

“When he says something now, guys listen.”

By rank of seniority, Nelson — who enters his third year as a full-time starter — makes sense as a leader, as six defensive seniors, including two captains, are gone. On a defense full of strong performers in 2021, Nelson quietly had a breakout year, leading NU in tackles for loss (11½) and sacks (five). So he has the production.

And Nelson wants to be a leader, which means talking. Sometimes a lot. Other defenders — lineman Ty Robinson — may lead by example or throw an arm around a guy having a tough day. But one or more Blackshirts have to set a tone, get guys piqued and to a fever pitch.

“The eternal optimist in me always comes out,” Nelson said. “If you’ve got to be out there, it’s supposed to be fun, you’re supposed to be having fun with your boys playing football.”

And with knowledge comes confidence — and, for Nelson, a sense of when not to go overboard.

“Obviously I can’t be yelling all the time,” Nelson said. “Part of being a leader is teaching young guys, ‘Hey, be confident in yourself, trust yourself to make these calls, break on the ball and know you’re getting to the ball, run all the time,’ really simple, standard things that make a great defense and make great players.”

Now, about that pass rush.

Nelson took a step in 2021 thanks in part to good interior push — be it on pressure from Damion Daniels or interior blitzes from Luke Reimer — and Nelson’s own growth as a pass rusher. NU has most of its pass-rushing parts back for 2022, but Dawson wants more. Twenty sacks over 12 games won’t cut it. Nelson can get better, Dawson said, and fifth-year senior Caleb Tannor has one more year to turn potential into production. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Tannor has just 7½ sacks in his career.

“Caleb’s doing a better job of not just going out and running, for example,” Dawson said about Tannor. “Where are you running to? How efficient are you in your movement and assignment?”

Pass rushers need a “repertoire” of moves and techniques so that they don’t find themselves trying to run “8 miles around” a tackle to a patch of turf where the quarterback no longer remains. Once they get efficient, Dawson said, effort is a big part of the equation.

Nelson brings that to the practice field, Dawson said. The step-tracking GPS system embedded in a Husker player’s compression shirt proves it.

“No one’s working harder than he is,” Dawson said. “It’s a scientific fact.”

When teammates respect the way you work and train, they listen. So Nelson has the ear of the Blackshirts. He’s got a hoarse voice, too.

“If you love what you’re doing with people you love,” Nelson said, “things become pretty easy.”

