Garrett Nelson learning how to be more than just the 'biggest and baddest dude'

LINCOLN — “Oh, brown ball! Go!”

That's how Garrett Nelson described his approach to playing defense in high school for Scottsbluff and at times during the early days of his Nebraska career.

The outside linebacker has stood out for his excitable personality and live-wire on-field style. He famously played out the back half of last season after losing a tooth during the Penn State game.

Now a third-year sophomore, Nelson was notably introspective Monday. Football was a focus in the offseason, but so was leadership. Watching super-senior defenders like JoJo Domann, Ben Stille and Marquel Dismuke interact with teammates showed him how much he had to learn.

“When I was on the high school team or the wrestling team, it was easy for me because you’re the guy or whatever,” Nelson said. “Everybody listens to you. I didn’t really learn any skills that way because, ‘Everybody listens to me, I’m a leader.’ There’s so many different aspects of being a leader, a true leader, that I didn’t realize.”

Of course, that “most crazy, wired dude out there” is still inside No. 44. He’s tipping the scales at 262 pounds — up about 10 from the end of last season — and physically looks the part of someone who can tangle with Big Ten blockers.