Gene Chinander, father of Nebraska defensive coordinator, dies in car accident

Gene Chinander, the father of Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, died Thursday in a car accident, according to KIMT3 news in Iowa. He was 69.
A longtime high school football coach, Gene Chinander struck a parked semitruck near Allison, Iowa, and died at the scene, according the Iowa State Patrol.
Erik Chinander has been Scott Frost’s defensive coordinator for six years — the entirety of Frost’s career as a head coach. He has his best statistical defense by some margin at Nebraska this season.
