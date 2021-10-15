 Skip to main content
Gene Chinander, father of Nebraska defensive coordinator, dies in car accident
FOOTBALL

Gene Chinander, the father of Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, died Thursday in a car accident, according to KIMT3 news in Iowa. He was 69.

A longtime high school football coach, Gene Chinander struck a parked semitruck near Allison, Iowa, and died at the scene, according the Iowa State Patrol.

Erik Chinander has been Scott Frost’s defensive coordinator for six years — the entirety of Frost’s career as a head coach. He has his best statistical defense by some margin at Nebraska this season.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

