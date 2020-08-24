Get a first-person experience of a Husker recruit's official visit

Nebraska football on Monday released a four-minute film for recruits taking them through what an official visit to NU might look like during a normal game day weekend.
The film features snapshots of Lincoln, a tour of all the key features in and around Memorial Stadium, a personalized greeting from Husker sophomore receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, and, at the end, a message from Nebraska coach Scott Frost in his office.
Football teams aren't allowed to conduct unofficial or official visits on campus through the month of September at least.
Welcome to the Good Life ☠️🎈#GBR x #VirtualVisit pic.twitter.com/BQwCU7LPri— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) August 24, 2020
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!