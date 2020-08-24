 Skip to main content
Get a first-person experience of a Husker recruit's official visit
Nebraska football on Monday released a four-minute film for recruits taking them through what an official visit to NU might look like during a normal game day weekend. 

The film features snapshots of Lincoln, a tour of all the key features in and around Memorial Stadium, a personalized greeting from Husker sophomore receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, and, at the end, a message from Nebraska coach Scott Frost in his office. 

Football teams aren't allowed to conduct unofficial or official visits on campus through the month of September at least. 

