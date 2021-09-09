'Get it done': Inexperience is no excuse for Nebraska's offensive line

That’s why Austin interrupted Martinez’s rah-rah speech during the first quarter against Fordham. Not because he disagreed with Martinez’s instincts, but because Austin needed to talk to his linemen first. When he finished explaining the tweaks, he let Martinez chastise them.

As the season progresses, Austin hopes those moments won’t be necessary as often. By Week Five or Six, the Huskers’ linemen will better understand their objectives — and their opponents’. The gel will have time to set.

But until then, Austin might have to call another first-quarter huddle or two. He might have to adjust the game plan. Martinez might have to deliver a loud speech.

Austin applauded the quarterback’s intensity, calling the moment a “culture builder.” “Horizontal leadership,” Austin said. “You guys have to get your (stuff) together — together."

The Huskers’ linemen responded, leading the way for Nebraska’s sixth 300-yard rushing game of the Scott Frost era. The performance reminded Austin his offensive line is mature beyond its game log. It applied his adjustments quickly and saw the results. And it didn't flinch when Martinez challenged them on the sidelines.

Just because the Huskers linemen are young doesn’t mean you can’t talk to them like adults.