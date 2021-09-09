'Get it done': Inexperience is no excuse for Nebraska's offensive line

With quarterback Adrian Martinez screaming over his right ear, Nebraska offensive line coach Greg Austin reshuffled the Huskers’ blocking strategy.
For the second straight week, the Huskers’ opponent showed a different defensive look than anticipated. And for the second straight week, Nebraska started slow. Nine plays, 27 yards, punt. Against Fordham.
Martinez thought his linemen needed a tongue-lashing. Austin knew they needed direction.
“That’s the one thing that you get when there’s a young offensive line,” Austin said Tuesday. “When there’s new wrinkles that the defense throws at you, you have to do a good job of coming to the sideline and making the adjustments that need to be made.”
The Huskers are the only Big Ten team that starts four underclassmen along the offensive line. Even right guard Matt Sichterman, a fifth-year senior, has only logged two career starts.
Groups like that don’t often play their best games in Week Two, Austin said. Not even against an FCS opponent. Good offensive lines master minute details, perfect their footwork and work as one body. Nebraska’s is still attaching its limbs.
“It’s a gelling process,” Austin said. “Over the course of the season, you look at those guys binding together and really having their best football being played (during the) middle to the last part of the season.”
The Huskers began to gel during fall camp. And by all accounts, they looked good. Three starters returned. Second-year freshman left tackle Turner Corcoran learned the scheme quickly. And Sichterman emerged as a reliable veteran at right guard.
Then Corcoran suffered an injury that lagged throughout camp, which forced Nebraska to “cross train” Brant Banks at tackle and guard. The Huskers praised their reshuffled line during camp, but as they learned against Illinois, camp can only simulate so much.
Sichterman said the Huskers couldn’t replicate the stamina required to play four quarters. Or the uncertainty that comes with playing against an unscripted defense. Or traditional in-game rotations.
“We have different guys that are taking reps,” Sichterman said. “We're trying different rotations. We’re running different players. We're not exactly in a game plan.”
Even when the Huskers prepared a game plan, they were guessing. They had very little film on an Illinois team with a new coaching staff. As a result, they guessed wrong, and Austin had to adjust the O-line’s game plan on the fly.
“If you have a more seasoned offensive line, those tweaks can be made sooner rather than later,” Austin said. “The younger you are, the longer it's going to take for you to get those tweaks done.”
That’s why Austin interrupted Martinez’s rah-rah speech during the first quarter against Fordham. Not because he disagreed with Martinez’s instincts, but because Austin needed to talk to his linemen first. When he finished explaining the tweaks, he let Martinez chastise them.
As the season progresses, Austin hopes those moments won’t be necessary as often. By Week Five or Six, the Huskers’ linemen will better understand their objectives — and their opponents’. The gel will have time to set.
But until then, Austin might have to call another first-quarter huddle or two. He might have to adjust the game plan. Martinez might have to deliver a loud speech.
Austin applauded the quarterback’s intensity, calling the moment a “culture builder.” “Horizontal leadership,” Austin said. “You guys have to get your (stuff) together — together."
The Huskers’ linemen responded, leading the way for Nebraska’s sixth 300-yard rushing game of the Scott Frost era. The performance reminded Austin his offensive line is mature beyond its game log. It applied his adjustments quickly and saw the results. And it didn't flinch when Martinez challenged them on the sidelines.
Just because the Huskers linemen are young doesn’t mean you can’t talk to them like adults.
“I don’t care if you’re a frickin’ eighth grader,” Austin said. “You’ve got to get your job done. There’s no ‘Nah, nah. You guys are young.’ Hell no. You guys got a job to do. Get it done.”