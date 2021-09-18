'Good, but not good enough': Blackshirts lament missed opportunities against Sooners

NORMAN, Okla. — Ben Stille rolled his eyes thinking about his offsides penalty. Marquel Dismuke shook his head at the mention of a couple long Oklahoma drives. JoJo Domann gave a wry smile at what could have been.
On a steamy afternoon when the Nebraska defense simultaneously played one of its better and more frustrating games under coach Scott Frost, the scoreboard — Oklahoma 23, Nebraska 16 — served as the emotional tiebreaker.
“Good,” said Dismuke, a sixth-year safety. “But not good enough.”
“We were close but we just weren’t quite there,” inside linebacker Luke Reimer said.
A common refrain for the Blackshirts this year has been to put out the fire and calm the storm. And while they held the Sooners without points on six of nine possessions, NU never completely doused the flame or cleared the skies around Oklahoma’s Memorial Stadium.
There was plenty of good as the Huskers limited OU — a top-six scoring offense nationally the previous six seasons — to its lowest point total since its 2016 opener 68 games ago. They repeatedly gave their offense chances, including one final chance to tie in the showdown’s final minute.
A secondary of safeties Deontai Williams and Dismuke along with cornerbacks Quinton Newsome, Cam Taylor-Britt and Braxton Clark was especially outstanding against Heisman-contending quarterback Spencer Rattler. The group broke up three passes and helped limit the Sooners to 214 passing yards, the sixth-lowest total since coach Lincoln Riley took over in 2017.
“It shows that we can stick with the No. 3 team in the country,” defensive lineman Ty Robinson said. “It definitely gives us a confidence boost like that.”
But the what-ifs still made for a long trip back north. OU scored touchdowns on its first two drives after intermission — a frequent point of struggle for the Blackshirts — while converting four third downs along the way. Reimer nearly intercepted a pass on the game’s first possession that fell to the grass, and the Sooners scored five plays later. Domann couldn’t pull in a pick on a jump-ball pass from Rattler on the next drive.
Meanwhile, Nebraska didn’t collect a sack for the second straight week. And it didn’t force a turnover, falling to 1-8 in games without a takeaway under defensive coordinator Erik Chinander.
“We just didn’t quite make the plays that we needed to make to win the game,” Reimer said.
Two missed field goals and an offense that struggled to produce in Oklahoma territory didn’t help. Neither did a blocked extra-point try that the Sooners returned the other way in the third quarter, turning what would have been a 14-10 OU lead into 16-9.
Multiple defenders pointed to third down conversions — NU allowed six in 11 tries — as their biggest disappointment. The opening Oklahoma touchdown drive included those with 11 and seven yards to go on a comeback route and screen, respectively. The Sooners made up a 2nd and 27 early in the third quarter with completions of 21 and nine yards to receiver Drake Stoops into the middle of the back eight. OU scored on that drive — which also featured a 21-yard gain on a trick play — then again on the next one after overcoming a 3rd and 10 and 3rd and 7 to go up 23-9.
“If we could have just gotten off the field on a couple more of those third downs, it would have been big time,” Domann said.
“Just really frustrating,” Stille added. “We could have played great today.”
Yet the Huskers nodded their heads and even smiled a bit at what a throwback performance against an old Big 12 rival can mean for the eight Big Ten games still in front of them. Guys are trusting each other more and more to do their jobs. The blown assignments and missed tackles that plagued past units haven’t been an ongoing issue.
The Oklahoma what-ifs can turn into finishes the rest of the way, Nebraska players said. Even if they fell a few shy of scoring a major upset against the Sooners.
“We’re close,” Dismuke said. “But we’ve just got to get over that hump to where we can reach greatness.”
