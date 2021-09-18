'Good, but not good enough': Blackshirts lament missed opportunities against Sooners

Multiple defenders pointed to third down conversions — NU allowed six in 11 tries — as their biggest disappointment. The opening Oklahoma touchdown drive included those with 11 and seven yards to go on a comeback route and screen, respectively. The Sooners made up a 2nd and 27 early in the third quarter with completions of 21 and nine yards to receiver Drake Stoops into the middle of the back eight. OU scored on that drive — which also featured a 21-yard gain on a trick play — then again on the next one after overcoming a 3rd and 10 and 3rd and 7 to go up 23-9.

“If we could have just gotten off the field on a couple more of those third downs, it would have been big time,” Domann said.

“Just really frustrating,” Stille added. “We could have played great today.”

Yet the Huskers nodded their heads and even smiled a bit at what a throwback performance against an old Big 12 rival can mean for the eight Big Ten games still in front of them. Guys are trusting each other more and more to do their jobs. The blown assignments and missed tackles that plagued past units haven’t been an ongoing issue.

The Oklahoma what-ifs can turn into finishes the rest of the way, Nebraska players said. Even if they fell a few shy of scoring a major upset against the Sooners.