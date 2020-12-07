Gophers 'plan on playing' Nebraska but will be without more than 20 players

Nebraska’s game Saturday appears to be on as scheduled as Minnesota returned to practice over the weekend and has limited a recent COVID-19 outbreak within the program.
Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said Monday more than 20 players will be unavailable for Saturday’s 11 a.m. kickoff because of the Big Ten’s 21-day sit-out rule. The team has had no new positive cases since Dec. 3 and two in the last seven days. He said the full coaching staff is on track to return to duty this week.
“It’s never our call whether we play or not," Fleck said. "From this point as of right now, everything changes by the minute, but we plan on playing against Nebraska on Saturday and we prepared accordingly.”
The Gophers have canceled two straight games while reporting 49 positive cases (23 players, 26 staff members) since late November. They paused activities Nov. 24 and began acclimatization workouts last Wednesday.
Should they face the Huskers on Saturday, it will be their first game in 22 days.
Leading receiver Rashod Bateman opted out during the down time and announced he'd turn his attention to the 2021 NFL draft.
