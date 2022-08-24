Gorgeous, quirky Aviva Stadium should be a hit with Nebraska fans

DUBLIN, Ireland – Husker fans who made the trip for Nebraska’s game at Aviva Stadium are in for a quirk – and a treat.

The 51,700 seat park – typically used for soccer but host of Saturday’s American football game – is bathed in green. Green seats. Vibrant green grass – which the groundskeepers call a pitch. A translucent roof that glows at sunset and whose shell covers most of the spectators, including the press.

And if it’s breezy outside the stadium, almost none of that wind makes it inside. The flags atop the goalposts sat limp on Wednesday morning as reporters took an impromptu, self-guided tour of the stadium. Later, Nebraska’s coaches and players conducted their post-practice interviews inside the facility.

They stood in the corner of the field near the “lower end” of Aviva. This end, with just 15 rows of seats, give the stadium its distinctive shape, and there’s a reason for it: Just yards beyond the structure sits a neighborhood, which wouldn’t get nearly as much sunlight if both ends were three sections high like the other side.

A couple quick notes about the stadium

>>The grass surface is tight with a sand base and no one – including Husker kickers and punters, who viewed the field from the same side as reporters – can walk on it save a lone Aviva Stadium employee who fertilized and sprayed the field with a machine.

>>The best seats for a soccer match – right next to the field - have banners over them and won’t be used. That’s because there will be too many football players on the sidelines to easily see the field.

>>There are three video boards: Two in the lower end and one atop the high end. None are as big as those found at Memorial Stadium.

>>Northwestern won’t have a crowd edge –it rarely does even at home but the 500-level ledge has a Northwestern banner running around the stadium. The Wildcats bill themselves as “Chicago’s Big Ten Team” so the Windy City will get some overseas advertising.

>>The press area is outside – no press box – with a set of rows climbing up one side.