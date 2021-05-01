'Gotta stay ready': Nebraska's backup quarterbacks get taste of action during spring game

Perhaps the best part of the group of quarterbacks, he said, is how it doesn’t feel like a battle to be No. 2 behind Martinez. His QB competitions in high school were more tense.

“We’re just trying to make each other better,” Haarberg said. “If one of us comes off and had a good drive, we’ll slap each other on the back and tell them ‘Good job.’ I think the mentality of this quarterback room is ‘Don’t worry about others; worry about yourself.’”

Nebraska coach Scott Frost must take a more global view of the position, though he wouldn’t say Saturday who he prefers to come in behind his three-year starter.

“This isn’t like a freshman camp back in the day, where we install 20% of the offense and the fundamentals,” Frost said. “We just threw those guys in and said ‘Learn the whole thing.’ We were really vanilla today, so it was simple stuff. Haarberg has a huge arm, and he’s a really good athlete, and he’s a big kid and he’s smart, so it’s just a matter of catching him up with Xs and Os and knowing what to do and being efficient.

“That’s where Logan excels. Logan is really smart, knows the offense, processes things well. Those two are going to continue to improve and I got a lot of confidence in them.”